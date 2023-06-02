Dr. Suzanne Humphries: "No Vaccine Is Safe, Never Has There Been a Safe Vaccine And Never Will There Be One."
Are they saying we’re just too stupid to notice that these are maiming and killing people?
A baby is injected with 24 diseases by 24 weeks.
The process of vaccination defies the natural function of the immune system; Vaccinated people are among the sickest.
They think a baby’s immune system is flawed, their answer is to inject 24 different diseases into a baby by 24 weeks, multiple times.
Our children are suffering from more allergies, illnesses, and diseases than ever before due to their barbaric vaccine agenda.
Vaccination is an assault upon the body, health, and life and should be resisted even unto death:
And keep your dogs and cats away from the soup of vacinnes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Kills them and makes them sick too.
Answer: Yes. One woman I told about all this, her reply was "I know, but I got the shot cuz I just want to go to Cancun next month." Another said "Well, I got the shot 4 months ago, and I"m fine." (Yeah, exact same thing the meth, coke and heroin users say)
I have done a 2,300 page, 10k footnote paper on the topic. Yes, really. I cite Dr. Martin Kuldorff, Harvard Medical School, Dr. Harvey Risch Yale Medical School, Dr. Martin Makary, Johns Hopkins Medical School, Jay Bhattacharya, PhD and MD, Stanford Medical SChool, the BMJ, Lancet, NEJM, CDC etc etc etc etc. I would gingerly email one family member maybe once every 4 months, with a single email, trying to wake him up. Even at that, he replied "stop emailing me" (translation: my mind is closed, don't bother me. Last report his wife was on her second case of serious Covid. Another guy marched up to me, demanded to know if I got the shot. When I told him the above, rather than say "Gee, what did you learn?" which is what I do, rather he huffily turned on his heel and stomped off
Well did Mark Twain say "It is easier to fool a man than to convince him he has been fooled."
I have hundreds of pages on what one can do if one took the shot; e.g. Dr. Peter McCullough, in peer reviewed studies, suggests nattokinase... AND I always cite the sources for verification. Out of perhaps 300 people I have let know, maybe two said they would be interested to see what I have.
I get it that we are all slammed for time. So everything I send is **SHORT**. None of these idiot "Here, watch my hour long video" emails (one woman, obviously retired, sends me maybe a dozen of these a day, clueless that no one says "Great! I was just waiting for your emails to spend the next whole day, each day, watching your stuff, half of which is useless). We MUST be careful of people's time, as everyone is slammed. You cannot speed read videos!
In sum, for example, I could have helped Jamie Foxx, or anyone like him. But NO ONE is interested. I get it that no one cares what I think. But you might think they just MIGHT care what Harvard Medical School, Yale Medical School, Stanford Medical School, Johns Hopkins etc. profs have to say. But you would be wrong. Most people are just too freaking entitled, morally and intellectully lazy. And now they will either get very sick or die due to their, what is really, arrogance.
I have done what I could. 95% could care less. The problem now is that I and my wife are going to be taken down by the oblivious, somnolent wokester masses surrounding us.