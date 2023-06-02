One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A baby is injected with 24 diseases by 24 weeks.

Are they saying we’re just too stupid to notice that these are maiming and killing people?

The process of vaccination defies the natural function of the immune system; Vaccinated people are among the sickest.

They think a baby’s immune system is flawed, their answer is to inject 24 different diseases into a baby by 24 weeks, multiple times.

Our children are suffering from more allergies, illnesses, and diseases than ever before due to their barbaric vaccine agenda.

Vaccination is an assault upon the body, health, and life and should be resisted even unto death:

