Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Dec 4, 2023

Guess what? Government will always block 99% of the truth about everything. They are not in the truth business, but the slave business.

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Bonesmama's avatar
Bonesmama
Dec 4, 2023

How do we help him push back. There are literally millions of us. Just waiting for direction... we don’t know wtf to do in order to help. Other than keep seeing this insanity, and the newest persons head on the block. As they take everyone out. One at a time. It seems very counterproductive and disheartening to watch. We have no representation, but for a handful of people. We have no medical professionals, because they’re sold off.

How can we help, other than sending our dollars, with no idea on what good it is doing. We’ve been sending dollars for years atp. Nothing...?

Not ranting at you... more of an internal rant at myself, in frustration as we watch the world burn.

Sigh.

🤷🏻‍♀️🫶🏼🤨

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