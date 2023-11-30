Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Brewer55's avatar
Brewer55
Nov 30, 2023

I have one more add to the potential (likely) vaxx “injury” in both my wife’s, and my, extended families. They all took the initial 2 jabs and then all or most of the boosters.

Wife’s family

Brother diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Brother’s daughter – getting a spinal tap to confirm suspected onset of Muscular Sclerosis (MS)

Other brother’s son’s wife – diagnosed early this year with MS

My family

Brother – tachycardia – hospitalized for 3 weeks with an induced medical coma as heart stopped with “undetermined cause. He also had a seizure and then aspirated into lungs causing pneumonia (reason for being sedated)

Early this year a friends wife died of sepsis. It started as a common UTI that did not respond to antibiotics. The doctor told the husband your wife had no functioning immune system.

2021, a church friend (did not get the jab) went to the hospital with a bad case of Covid. (He did not know about Ivermectin). He did not leave the hospital. They put him on “run death is near” Remdesiver and then a ventilator. Before he passed they removed a kidney as it failed.

Another person we know at our church gets a booster and then dies 4 days later.

The people responsible for these acts of murder and mayhem deserve nothing less than the gallows.

ALL OF THEM!

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
Nov 30, 2023Edited

Thank you to this man and thank you to Judah Ministry for letting a few more people see this. The mainstream media, which is completely captured, will block this.

As I've learned, the military has the most comprehensive medial records data base in the world. They KNOW what's happening.

They also require all active duty and reservists to provide blood samples at least one time a year and store these samples in a massive depository. Because of this, the military could have gone back and tested millions of blood samples for Covid antibodies. They could have done this by at least March 2020 (before the lockdowns). What if X percent of those samples already tested positive for Covid antibodies?

Why didn't the military do this?

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