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“…5-year average, however, I am comparing it to 2022, and I’m only using active duty fixed-wing pilots and helicopter pilots:

Hypertensive heart disease - 36%

Ischemic Heart Disease - 69%

Pulmonary heart disease - 62%

Heart failure - 973%

Cardiomyopathy - 152%

Other forms of heart disease - 63%”

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