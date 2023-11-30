Navy Medical Officer Reveals Horrific 973% Increase in Heart Failure Since Covid Jab Diktat
What a nightmare...
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
“…5-year average, however, I am comparing it to 2022, and I’m only using active duty fixed-wing pilots and helicopter pilots:
Hypertensive heart disease - 36%
Ischemic Heart Disease - 69%
Pulmonary heart disease - 62%
Heart failure - 973%
Cardiomyopathy - 152%
Other forms of heart disease - 63%”
Related articles:
Dr. Suzanne Humphries: "No Vaccine Is Safe, Never Has There Been a Safe Vaccine And Never Will There Be One."
A Valuable Article From 2013: “The Vaccine Hoax Is Over. Documents From UK Reveal 30 Years of Coverup”
The Inventor of the Polio Vaccine Wanted To Depopulate the World
The Depopulation Industrial Complex: FDA Licensed Vaccines Are Not Evaluated for Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis, Impairment of Fertility
How the Medical Establishment Is Working With the Cabal To Facilitate Global Genocide. National Security Study Memorandum NSSM 200 and the Global Depopulation Agenda
Pfizer and the New World Order Depopulation Agenda: Anti-Sperm Antibody Is One of the "Adverse Events of Special Interest" Found in the Secret Pfizer Document
Satanic Pfizer: The Occult Symbolism Found On The Pfizer Mural. They Are Mocking Us
The Corona End Game. The Truth Behind The Symbols
The Corona End Game. Addendum. The Olympic Rituals of 1992/2012 "Predicted" The Corona Operation
I have one more add to the potential (likely) vaxx “injury” in both my wife’s, and my, extended families. They all took the initial 2 jabs and then all or most of the boosters.
Wife’s family
Brother diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer
Brother’s daughter – getting a spinal tap to confirm suspected onset of Muscular Sclerosis (MS)
Other brother’s son’s wife – diagnosed early this year with MS
My family
Brother – tachycardia – hospitalized for 3 weeks with an induced medical coma as heart stopped with “undetermined cause. He also had a seizure and then aspirated into lungs causing pneumonia (reason for being sedated)
Early this year a friends wife died of sepsis. It started as a common UTI that did not respond to antibiotics. The doctor told the husband your wife had no functioning immune system.
2021, a church friend (did not get the jab) went to the hospital with a bad case of Covid. (He did not know about Ivermectin). He did not leave the hospital. They put him on “run death is near” Remdesiver and then a ventilator. Before he passed they removed a kidney as it failed.
Another person we know at our church gets a booster and then dies 4 days later.
The people responsible for these acts of murder and mayhem deserve nothing less than the gallows.
ALL OF THEM!
Thank you to this man and thank you to Judah Ministry for letting a few more people see this. The mainstream media, which is completely captured, will block this.
As I've learned, the military has the most comprehensive medial records data base in the world. They KNOW what's happening.
They also require all active duty and reservists to provide blood samples at least one time a year and store these samples in a massive depository. Because of this, the military could have gone back and tested millions of blood samples for Covid antibodies. They could have done this by at least March 2020 (before the lockdowns). What if X percent of those samples already tested positive for Covid antibodies?
Why didn't the military do this?