Women account for 2/3rds of all injuries from the COVID Shots.

COVID-19 injections have systematically harmed women more than men.

The injuries are not just reproductive disorders but ALL disorders across the board are affecting women more than men, including cardiac injuries

All reporting systems show the same ratio of harms for women/men & all shots (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen) - Craig Paardekooper

Craig Paardekooper is known for his investigation in 2021 into COVID-19 vaccine batches that identified that all deaths post-vaccination were attributed to just 5% of vaccine batches or lots. These became known as ‘Hot Lots’ and his database of the deadly batches is referred to as ‘How Bad is My Batch’. On his Howbad.info website, Paardekooper has collected some information on saRNA vaccines.

