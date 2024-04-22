One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Please pass this on to your local community leaders, family, and friends with urgency. I stress LOCAL community leaders because national leaders are captured, so appeals to them are futile. In comparison, local leaders can offer an umbrella of protection that may help shield you from national tyranny - and build a local support base. Local leaders include state leaders, town leaders, city council, village elders, local business leaders, teachers, nurses, doctors, local police, supermarket managers, shop owners, bank managers, bus drivers, farmers these people effectively govern local resources ( not remote politicians) so you need them on your side when tyrannical policies are introduced. - Craig Paardekooper

Summary

The point of this article is to impress upon you the observations that

• H1N1 vaccines have a still birth rate that is HUNDREDS of times higher than the average for other vaccines.

• H1N1 vaccines have a high incidence of reports for abnormal HCG and for deficient HCG

• Several independent studies confirm these PRR safety signals.

• The WHO has been developing a vaccine for the explicit purpose of inducing infertility for population control – from 1972 to 1992 (see paper above)

• The WHO’s infertility vaccine targets HCG – generating antibodies that destroy the unborn child, and inducing sterility in the parent through suppression of progesterone.

• The WHO has already deployed this infertility method in Kenya and other African

countries, only a few years before the COVID “pandemic” (see video above)

• The WHO just announced a pandemic of Bird Flu (H1N1), for which the Bird Flu vaccine will be mandated.

Global Results

If an infertility vaccine is rolled out globally, then sterility and infertility will result globally. In an extreme scenario, if no more children are born then we are the last generation. If we are the last generation, then by definition this is the end of days.

Speaking in 2009, Austrian investigative journalist, Jane Burgermeister, warned the world about the WHO’s intention to override national sovereignty, along with its plans for forced injections of a “biological weapon” disguised as a vaccine.

“What is technically a biological weapon is being sold to us as a prophylactic, and if we don’t take it voluntarily...we are finally forced to take it” See link

Download PDF

Craig Paardekooper is known for his investigation in 2021 into COVID-19 vaccine batches that identified that all deaths post-vaccination were attributed to just 5% of vaccine batches or lots. These became known as ‘Hot Lots’ and his database of the deadly batches is referred to as ‘How Bad is My Batch’. On his Howbad.info website, Paardekooper has collected some information on saRNA vaccines.

Share

Related articles: