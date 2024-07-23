The Future? A Jab Before You’re Born
They are planning on immunising newborn babies, whilst they’re in utero
They are planning on immunising newborn babies, whilst they’re in utero!
Health authorities in Norway are giving Vax recommendations for pregnant women in Norway to "safeguard maternal and fetal health"
"The whooping cough, influenza, and COVID-19 vax will protect both you and your child. Vax during pregnancy will also protect your baby after birth. This is important because infants have a greater risk of developing serious illness and complications from respiratory tract infections than older children and adults."
I remember a time when they didn't want pregnant women to take anything because it wasn't good for the unborn baby. Time certainly has changed…
The Norwegian Health Authorities
Source: Sophia Dahl on X
It's still not safe for the unborn babies and never will be. Wonder how long it will take them to collect the data showing massive harm from this? As long as it took them with thalidomide?
You mad scientists can take your f*cked up fake jabs and go to bloody hell with them all.