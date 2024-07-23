One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

They are planning on immunising newborn babies, whilst they’re in utero!

Health authorities in Norway are giving Vax recommendations for pregnant women in Norway to "safeguard maternal and fetal health"

"The whooping cough, influenza, and COVID-19 vax will protect both you and your child. Vax during pregnancy will also protect your baby after birth. This is important because infants have a greater risk of developing serious illness and complications from respiratory tract infections than older children and adults."

I remember a time when they didn't want pregnant women to take anything because it wasn't good for the unborn baby. Time certainly has changed…

The Norwegian Health Authorities

Source: Sophia Dahl on X

