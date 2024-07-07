HORRIFIC: Since 2021 Unexplained Deaths for CHILDREN Are Up 3328%
"...That number comes from Alberta Health Services…”
“Why can we explain the amount of unexplained deaths in Alberta children...I made a mistake that the number of unexplained deaths was not 350% as we had stated, it's actually 3328% (increase in unexplained child deaths)...we couldn't believe it...it's actually 3328%...I did not make that number up, I wish I did. That number comes from AHS data..."
So thats 33x of child deaths before 2021.
I can explain them. Ask me how!