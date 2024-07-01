One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

June 30, 2024

A comprehensive study by leading pediatric scientists has confirmed that the devastating surge in heart failure among children is caused by Covid mRNA shots.

The peer-reviewed study, published in the prestigious journal Med, was conducted by scientists at the University of Hong Kong.

The team, led by Dr. Hing Wai Tsang, Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, the University of Hong Kong, uncovered evidence to confirm that Natural Killer (NK) cell activation by Covid mRNA injections causes the pathogenesis of acute myocarditis.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that restricts the body’s ability to pump blood.

The inflammation causes strokes, and cardiac arrest, and can ultimately cause sudden death.

The study concludes that Covid mRNA shots massively increase the risk of myocarditis among children and young people, especially males.

Generating more potential evidence as to the mechanism behind myocarditis in younger people and children, the study’s co-lead scientist Patrick Ip, a specialist pediatrician at the University of Hong Kong, collected and analyzed samples from 60 adolescents with vaccine-related myocarditis.

These samples include pro-inflammatory cytokines, cardiac troponin T, genotyping, and immunophenotyping of the corresponding activation subsets of NK cells, monocytes, and T cells.

The findings were compared with samples from 10 vaccinated individuals without myocarditis and 10 healthy controls.

The study team investigated the previously rare, but now very common, vaccine-related acute myocarditis.

The researchers reveal that they now have a far clearer understanding of precise mechanisms based on their hypothesis that natural killer (NK) cells play a central role in its pathogenesis.

In the study’s paper, Drs Hing Wai Tsang and Patrick Ip report from this sample-based study that physically “high levels of serum cytokines pivotal for NK cells, including interleukin-1β (IL-1β), interferon α2 (IFN-α2), IL-12, and IFN-γ, were observed in post-vaccination patients with myocarditis, who also had a high percentage of CD57+ NK cells in the blood, which in turn correlated positively with elevated levels of cardiac troponin T.”

“Genotypically, killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) KIR2DL5B(−)/KIR2DS3(+)/KIR2DS5(−)/KIR2DS4del(+) was a risk haplotype, in addition to single-nucleotide polymorphisms related to the NK cell-specific expression quantitative trait loci DNAM-1 and FuT11, which also correlated with cardiac troponin T levels in post-vaccination patients with myocarditis.”

In a previous epidemiology study, the authors found a significant increase in the risk of acute myocarditis with rapid onset (median only 2 days) following vaccination with Pfizer’s mRNA-based vaccine (BNT162b2).

The risk was particularly elevated among male adolescents, especially after the second dose.

The Hong Kong-based physician specialists and scientists observed very high levels of serum cytokines pivotal for NK cells in post-vaccination patients with myocarditis.

In children and young people, an abundance of the CD57+ NK subset, correlating with cardiac troponin T levels was particularly noticeable in male patients and those individuals receiving their second jab.

An additional risk was associated with groups related to KIR (Killer-cell Immunoglobulin-like Receptor) polymorphism, which refers to the genetic diversity found in the KIR genes, which encode receptors on the surface of natural killer (NK) cells and some T cells.

These receptors play a crucial role in the immune system by regulating the activity of NK cells, which are essential for the body’s defense against infections and cancer.

The polymorphism in KIR genes contributes to the variability in immune responses among individuals. Also, individuals with NK-specific eQTLs.

That is genetic variants that influence the expression levels of genes specifically in natural killer (NK) cells. eQTLs are loci in the genome where variations are associated with changes in gene expression.

These variations can affect how much of a particular protein is produced in a cell, thereby impacting cell function and overall immune response.

The authors write, “The hypothesis that NK cells play a central role in the rapid onset of mRNA-vaccine-induced myocarditis.”

The authors of this study find evidence backing their core hypothesis: NK cells serve a key role in the cause of rapid-onset of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine-induced acute myocarditis in children and young people.

The Hong Kong-based research team now offers world-novel insights into the fundamental immune mechanisms associated with once-rare potentially deadly side effects.

The authors assume the growth in adoption of the use of mRNA vaccines meaning these findings raise implications for “designing improved mRNA vaccines that would have minimal NK activation effects.”

Physicians must be aware of patients who not only have a history of post-vaccination myocarditis but who are also genetically susceptible.

The scientists are now calling on clinicians to be more proactive regarding the use of dangerous mRNA shots.

In addition, they are using close monitoring of all patients who have received a similar mRNA vaccine.

