A bunch of sadistic murderers at the FDA are not hiding their true intentions.

During the scripted performance called VRBAC meeting, they openly discussed a Mengele-style human experiment: A 17-month-old baby was injected with the second dose of mRNA poison despite experiencing multiple seizures after the first dose.

The VRBAC did not get together to approve the mRNA injections for babies, they got together to announce scheduled ritualistic infanticide:

The entire “approval” show is nothing but a diabolical theatre to mock the “useless eaters”.

They are openly telling the truth, but the deceived masses are not able to see it:

The mRNA bioweapon is proven to be very effective and works exactly as intended: it successfully maimed and murdered Millions so far... And now they came for the babies.

“ I believe that human overpopulation is the fundamental problem on Earth Today" and, "We humans have become a disease, the Humanpox” - David Foreman, an American environmentalist and author, he is a co-founder of Earth First!

“The earth has cancer and the cancer is man” - Club of Rome, Mankind at the Turning Point

