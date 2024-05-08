DEVASTATING: Toddler DIES From Cardiac Arrest After Participating in Pfizer Gene Therapy Study
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has reported a young boy has died due to cardiac arrest after receiving the company’s experimental gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
By Anthony Scott May. 7, 2024
A Pfizer spokesperson told Reuters in an exclusive email, “A fatal serious adverse event was reported as cardiac arrest for a participant in the Phase 2 DAYLIGHT study.”
Pfizer’s gene therapy trial is currently testing children two to three-year-olds who have Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) “is caused by a genetic problem in producing dystrophin, a protein that protects muscle fibers from breaking down when exposed to enzymes.”
Per Reuters:
A young patient died due to cardiac arrest after receiving Pfizer’s gene therapy being tested in a mid-stage trial for a muscle-wasting disorder called Duchenne muscular dystrophy(DMD), the drugmaker told Reuters on Tuesday.
“A fatal serious adverse event was reported as cardiac arrest for a participant in the Phase 2 DAYLIGHT study,” a company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed response.
The trial is testing boys 2 to three years of age with DMD, a genetic muscle wasting disorder in which most patients lack the protein dystrophin which keeps muscles intact. The disorder affects an estimated one-in-3,500 male births worldwide.
“The patient received the investigational gene therapy, fordadistrogene movaparvovec, in early 2023,” as per a statement from a community letter attributed to the drugmaker’s DMD gene therapy team and posted by a nonprofit advocacy group.
READ:
Pfizer announced they are currently reviewing the patient’s data to understand what caused the boy to suffer an adverse event.
Source: thegatewaypundit.com
😭🤬. I wonder if this was consented by the parents as one of the known side effects
Terribly sad news. No one should volunteer for any trial under Pfizer. That company has no credibility whatsoever after covid and now their sudden cancer vaccine to combat turbo cancers caused by their covid vaccine.