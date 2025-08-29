One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A newly published study has revealed alarming spikes in deaths, neurological disorders, and pregnancy complications tied to RSV vaccines.

The findings are shocking though not surprising, as they expose safety signals hidden in CDC’s own data that never made it into clinical trial reports.

By Frank Bergman August 29, 2025

A bombshell new study has revealed alarming safety signals tied to RSV vaccines that were never disclosed during clinical trials.

The researchers analyzed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data.

The study uncovered disturbing spikes in deaths, neurological disorders, and pregnancy complications linked to the shots.

The team was led by Dr. Zhuocheng Bao of Shanxi Medical University and Dr. Yuxiang Liu of Shanxi Provincial People’s Hospital in China.

The results of the study were published in the journal Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics.

During the study, the researchers examined reports from 2023 through March 2025 for three RSV vaccines now in use:

RSVPreF3 (Arexvy, GSK) – 5,147 reports

RSVpreF (Abrysvo, Pfizer) – 2,734 reports

mRNA-1345 (mRESVIA, Moderna) – 35 reports

In total, 17,579 adverse events were reported following RSV vaccination.

They were mostly recorded in older adults (median age 70–72) and women (~66%).

Most cases occurred within 24 hours of the shot.

The most significant findings from the study were spikes in:

Neurological Events: Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) spiked at unprecedented levels, with reporting odds ratios above 40 in some analyses. Other neurological harms included ascending paralysis, facial paralysis, and mini-strokes (transient ischemic attacks).

Cardiac Risks: GSK’s RSVPreF3 was disproportionately tied to atrial fibrillation and congestive heart failure — all cases classified as serious.

Hematologic Disorders: Immune thrombocytopenia, a dangerous blood disorder, was flagged for both Pfizer’s and GSK’s shots.

Pregnancy Dangers: Pfizer’s RSVpreF — the only RSV vaccine approved for pregnant women — was disproportionately linked to hemorrhage in pregnancy, fetal death, fetal hypokinesia, and preterm delivery complications.

Deaths: At least 41 deaths were reported with GSK’s vaccine, 29 with Pfizer’s, and 1 with Moderna’s mRNA-1345.

Crucially, the study found that dozens of safety signals detected in real-world use were never listed on FDA-approved labels.

This discovery means doctors and patients were left in the dark about the deadly risks.

The authors stressed that VAERS is a passive surveillance system, plagued by underreporting, incomplete data, and bias.

As a result, the real toll from RSV vaccines could be significantly greater than the official numbers suggest.

RSV vaccines were rolled out aggressively to older adults and pregnant women on promises of safety.

But this large-scale post-marketing analysis has revealed a disturbing pattern of serious, life-threatening outcomes that clinical trials failed to capture.

The study’s conclusion is blunt and warns that continued vigilance is critical.

Neurological disorders, cardiac events, and pregnancy-related complications demand urgent follow-up, especially in the most vulnerable populations.

While many reactions were mild — injection-site pain, fatigue, headache — the clusters of deaths and serious injuries cannot be dismissed.

Regulators, clinicians, and the public are now faced with questions that should have been answered before these vaccines were widely distributed.

The CDC’s own data reveal disturbing safety signals from RSV vaccines, including deaths, neurological paralysis, and fetal deaths.

Once again, post-market surveillance is exposing risks that clinical trials never admitted.

"...Vaccines have never been intended to reduce diseases or help you"

Share

Related articles: