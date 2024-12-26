One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

When Dr. Sherri Tenpenny worked in the emergency room, she believed vaccines contained only weakened viruses and saline. That assumption shattered in September 2000 when she read the package insert of a vaccine for the first time. What she discovered set her on a path to uncover the shocking truth behind vaccine ingredients—information hidden in plain sight but ignored by most.

A Shocking Discovery

Dr. Tenpenny was horrified by what she found. “If a child receives every vaccine on the current U.S. vaccine schedule, they are injected with almost 13,000 micrograms of aluminum, nearly 600 micrograms of mercury, and over 200 other chemicals,” she explained in a recent interview with Jonathan Patrick Sears at the premiere of The Great Awakening. “I didn’t know that.”

This level of chemical exposure raises profound questions about safety—questions that, according to Tenpenny, remain unanswered because vaccines have never been proven safe. “That’s why,” she said, “they’ve never been proven to be safe. Giving your child a vaccination is like injecting foreign matter into a little baby—the most precious little thing in your life.”

What’s Missing from Vaccine Labels?

Nicole Shanahan, former running mate of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., echoes these concerns, highlighting that even the disclosed ingredients on package inserts tell only part of the story. The production process itself introduces additional contaminants—and vaccine manufacturers aren’t required to report them.

“The vaccine insert covers the disclosed, known ingredients,” Shanahan explained. “It doesn’t mention the host of possible contaminants. For example, manufacturers can use cyanylating agents during processing—substances known to cause motor impairment, as seen in diseases like Konzo—and they aren’t required to report residual cyanide contamination.”

Shanahan called for greater transparency and accountability. “This is something the next administration can change. As many of us have said, including Donald Trump, it isn’t about taking away vaccines—we just want them to be safe. We want full disclosure of each shot’s risk profile so American citizens can make informed decisions. These are standards of care that are well-established in science and medicine.”

The Broader Context

Dr. Tenpenny’s revelations align with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s stance that vaccines are not inherently the issue—unsafe vaccines are. “I’ve heard Robert F. Kennedy Jr. say he’s not necessarily against vaccines. He’s just against unsafe vaccines,” Dr. Tenpenny said. “He’s just never found a safe one. I think that’s a pretty good way of putting it.”

Tenpenny’s journey from ER physician to vaccine researcher has exposed a reality parents deserve to know. Vaccines are far more than a little virus and saline. They contain heavy metals, toxic chemicals, and hidden contaminants—none of which belong in a child’s body.

A Call for Accountability

This is not about rejecting science. It’s about demanding better science. Transparency. Accountability. Safety. Parents deserve the truth, not half-truths shrouded in medical jargon and marketing campaigns. They deserve the full picture of what’s being injected into their children—so they can make decisions with their eyes wide open.

The next administration must act to bring this truth to light and hold vaccine manufacturers accountable. Anything less is a betrayal of the most vulnerable among us: our children.

