By Dr. Mike Yeadon March 29, 2025

How times have changed! Almost 20 years ago, a major news network in the US reported a study which showed that the increased uptake of “flu shots” was not associated with reduced deaths in seniors. Instead the incidence of flu & its consequences rose.

This was confirmed in several other highly vaccinated countries including UK.

This is not the only clinical research group or study that reported exactly the same findings.

Vaccination against influenza doesn’t do anything.

In fact, recipients are more likely to experience flu in the winter following their injection.

This should no longer come as a surprise because it’s been established that flu is NOT an infectious disease and it is NOT contagious. It’s a bodily response to a range of environmental and personal stressors and imbalances.

This news item doesn’t address the effects of vaccination against childhood illnesses but, from separate analyses, the same patterns have emerged: not a single vaccine has ever prevented an illness or protected anyone.

“Vaccination”, injecting people with mysterious concoctions of varied composition, is a malign fraud of gigantic proportions which has been going on for many decades (at least).

And note: why is it that you may not question or challenge ANY vaccine. If you do, especially if you’re persistent in your enquiries and concerns then, if you are a professional of any kind, your regulatory authority will descend upon you like a ton of bricks and there will be consequences that may end your ability to continue as a professional.

I think by now that you know the answer to that question.

This long-standing fraud? Every institution is in on it with no exceptions.

I have encountered many people in the last few years who have said that they used to get flu vaccines every autumn but no longer do. Since then, they haven’t had flu.

Exactly the same thing has happened with “Covid” “vaccinations”, with the exception that there wasn’t even a new illness; that, too, is a lie. But the injections are much more harmful.

Some former industry scientists warned, even before the mass infection campaigns, that the design of these preparations was designed intentionally to cause harms.

It’s long past time to refuse ALL vaccinations. In the elderly, in babies & children, in farm animals and companion animals.

You’re being lied to in ways that could cost you your health and even your life.

Best wishes,

Mike

This short clip & my note is eminently shareable.

How long has flu vaccine fraud been going on?

The reason they want to censor and suppress social media is because old clips like this one shown by Jimmy Dore, that were suppressed in legacy media, can surface and suddenly be viewed by millions.....to reveal that Covid was just an extension of the fraud and deception that is historical and ongoing.

Pierce the veil of medical fraud

