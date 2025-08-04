Exposing The Darkness

Factscinator
Factscinator
36m

🎬 Elephant in the Room 🐘 Productions proudly presents: 💉"MISSING VIRUS"

A multi-trillion dollar ’vaccine’ scam built entirely on phantom ’viruses’,👻 Photoshop, 📸 and PCR sorcery.

⚕️ Real-world plot twists include:

🧠 Coordinated PsyOps to ‘nudge’ you into fear-fueled compliance

👶 Parents proudly offering up their children—for a syringe full of state-sanctioned 💩

💀💉 ⚰️ Mass death and disability—brought to you by the high priests of the ’Science’™💀🦽🩼

🦠 Fake pandemics as Trojan horses 🐴for the rise of the Biosecurity State™

🌐⛓️ 🏚️ Lockdowns to crush the middle class and funnel fortunes upwards 💰📈👑

🦠’Viral’ scare narratives camouflaging a eugenics-for-profit agenda

🏥 Iatrogenic injury rebranded as “treatment”—because the best grift is selling both the poison and the ’cure’

🎟️ But the show isn’t over... and you’re being auditioned for the sequel:

🎭 🎬💉☠️ Boosted to Death 2,3, 4 and more 🎬 ☠️ 💉💀💉💀💉💀💉💀💉👹👍👍

The Satanic 👹Syringe 💉Saga 🪦continues—because every genocide deserves new binge worthy DeathFlix seasons. 💃

Vicki S Ragland
Vicki S Ragland
23m

I am so glad that the truth about vaccines is finally getting out. Sadly, many won't believe it until they see it on the "lying mainstream media." Still, those with an open mind and the ears to hear are learning the truth about this decades-old nefarious plot to sicken and kill humanity. Thank you so much for posting this and the additional articles. I hope all drugs, prescription and over-the-counter, will be exposed soon.

