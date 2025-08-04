Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: Vaccines Are Not Safe. Not One Vaccine Has Ever Been Proven to Be Safe
"It's a 200-year multi-generational indoctrination that vaccines are safe, effective, necessary, and harmless."
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: "It's a 200-year multi-generational indoctrination that vaccines are safe, effective, necessary, and harmless."
"And every one of those statements I just made are lies."
"Vaccines are not safe. Not one vaccine has ever been proven to be safe because they don't use true placebos, number one, and they don't follow them long enough to see. All they're looking for is, did it make you die? And if you didn't die, they call it safe."
"They never talk about asthma, allergies, eczema, ADD, ADHD, the long list of neurological problems, the autoimmune diseases that take a long time to develop."
"None of that is followed because if it's more than 72 hours later that you develop a side effect, it says, well, that didn't have anything to do with the vaccine, which is an arbitrary line that was drawn in the sand in the early 1990s by the FDA."
I am so glad that the truth about vaccines is finally getting out. Sadly, many won't believe it until they see it on the "lying mainstream media." Still, those with an open mind and the ears to hear are learning the truth about this decades-old nefarious plot to sicken and kill humanity. Thank you so much for posting this and the additional articles. I hope all drugs, prescription and over-the-counter, will be exposed soon.