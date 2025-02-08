One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman February 7, 2025

A group of top scientists in Saudi Arabia is warning that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are having a devastating impact on male fertility.

The warning comes as several nations around the world have reported birth rate plunges that are way below sustainable levels.

The United States, the UK, Canada, Europe, the Philippines, Japan, and others have all reported sinking birth rates amid soaring excess deaths.

Now, a new study conducted by researchers affiliated with King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia is warning that Covid mRNA injections are causing serious harm to fertility rates among men.

The team of researchers was led by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Alkireidmi and corresponding author Firoz Anwar, a pharmaceutical doctor.

The study discovered that male infertility has increased significantly following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The researchers found that men became infertile after receiving a Covid mRNA injection.

In the study’s paper, published in the renowned journal Current Medicinal Chemistry, the researchers explain that the immunogenic effects of IgA antibodies interacting with key sperm-related proteins cause men to become infertile.

It suggests that anti-sperm antibodies (ASA) produced after vaccination contribute to reduced sperm motility, altered liquefaction times, and abnormal sperm morphology.

By investigating these molecular interactions, the study aims to establish a causal link between COVID-19-related immune responses and male infertility.

The study was a dual-center, case-control, prospective study conducted at King Abdulaziz University.

Researchers collected 133 semen samples from males with normal sperm parameters.

The study analyzed sperm motility, liquefaction time, and abnormal sperm percentages across different age groups.

It also conducted an in silico molecular modeling analysis to investigate interactions between IgA antibodies and key sperm-associated proteins:

IZUMO1 (a sperm-egg fusion protein), Alpha2A adrenergic receptor (linked to sperm function and motility), Fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) (involved in cellular signaling and sperm development).

The Saudi-based investigators used the molecular docking process for the analysis.

They examined interaction distances, amino acid variations, and bond length alterations to determine how IgA might interfere with sperm function.

The study found a peak in male infertility among vaccinated men between ages 31-40 (50%).

They noted that there was a decline in sperm abnormalities after 41.

Among infertile males, 21% were under 30, 24% were aged 41-50, and 5% were over 50.

Sperm motility grades were significantly impaired, with grade D (immotile sperm) at 59.8%, followed by progressively decreasing grades:

Grade A (rapid progressive motility): 8.45%

Grade B (slow progressive motility): 11.1%

Grade C (non-progressive motility): 15.8%

Abnormal sperm percentages ranged between 43.85% and 46.33%, and liquefaction time varied from 30 to 36 minutes depending on age.

The molecular modeling results revealed that IgA antibodies formed stable complexes with sperm proteins, disrupting normal sperm function.

The interaction distances indicate significant structural alterations after vaccination.

These interactions affected sperm motility, liquefaction, and viability.

The researchers note that their findings indicate a direct link between Covid mRNA “vaccines” and infertility.

The study concluded that IgA-mediated immunogenic infertility increased post-vaccination or infection, with stable IgA-protein complexes disrupting sperm cell dynamics.

This finding introduces a novel perspective on male infertility in the post-pandemic era.

The study raises significant concerns about immune-mediated male infertility post-Covid vaccination.

The study follows an alarming report from the U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) last month.

As Slay News reported, the CBO has issued a chilling warning of a looming population collapse in America.

The CBO predicts that the number of American deaths will surpass births just 8 years from now.

The warning is based on the U.S. population’s current below-replacement fertility rate of 1.6 births per woman.

A replacement level of 2.1 births per woman is necessary to keep the population stable.

However, deaths are also surging, meaning, that by 2033, more Americans will be dying per year than babies are being born.

Meanwhile, several nations around the world have been raising concerns about a population collapse.

In the Philippines, officials have been holding hearings to establish the cause of soaring death and plummeting birth rates.

The alarming situation was revealed in data from the Philippines Civil Registration System.

The government agency is responsible for collecting and maintaining vital statistics, including births, marriages, and deaths.

The crisis emerged following the the Philippines’ mass Covid vaccination program was initiated in March 2021.

The nation’s excess mortality soared in 2021, from March onward.

Notably, lawmakers have become alarmed that excess deaths surged among the public after they received Covid mRNA injections.

Noteworthy hearings have been taking place in the Philippines’ House of Representatives.

The hearings established that the deaths were not related to COVID-19 and that the spike only emerged after the “vaccines” that were meant to tackle the virus were rolled out for public use.

During the hearings, lawmakers sought to identify the cause of more than 290,000 excess deaths among the nation’s Covid-vaccinated population.

WATCH:

Source: slaynews.com

Vaccine Scientist Admits Covid Shots Are Designed to 'Sterilize' the Public

Share

Related articles: