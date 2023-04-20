One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Pfizer’s own data shows the largest, most deadly medical procedure in history, with over 100 deaths per week, says Dr. James Thorp.

If declining rates of human fertility were a worry before the COVID-19 “pandemic” geared up to full throttle, they pale to insignificance in the face of the magnitude of side effects being experienced by women worldwide following the roll-out of the experimental mRNA vaccines.

In an exclusive interview with RAIR Foundation USA, Dr. James Thorp, a physician MD board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, as well as maternal-fetal medicine, who sees close to 8,000 patients annually and has 44 years of experience, says that the evidence of harms done, both in post-vaccine fatality and to fertility is undeniable. Pfizer knew this from the get-go. “This is Pfizer’s own data that they tried to hide from you because they knew it was a deadly drug. They tried to hide it from you for 75 years, and a federal judge made them open it up and give it to the public,” says Dr. Thorp, whose specialty is high-risk obstetrical patients.

The Hidden Pfizer data:

On page seven of Pfizer’s own report, between the start of the vaccine roll-out campaign in December 2020 to the end of February 2021, they recorded 1223 deaths. “That’s over 100 deaths per week. This is the largest, most deadly medical procedure, medical device, medical therapy, vaccine, drug medicine, whatever you want to call it ever rolled out in the history of medicine,” says Dr. Thorp. “I challenge you to find another medic medical intervention that’s ever been rolled out that has killed 100 people per week.”

“Vaccine” damage is massive, but underestimated

It’s also likely that these numbers are an under-representation of those who died. The government decided at the time that only those people who were two weeks past their second vaccination qualified as fully vaccinated. However, “the vast majority of those people who died – over 80% – were within two weeks of vaccination and a huge number within two days of the vaccine,” says Dr. Thorp. Therefore, the number of fatalities in the data, both from Pfizer and in the VAERS database, is grossly underreported.

While Pfizer’s own data shows clear harm, Dr. Thorp could see the warning signs much earlier. “I knew it was a fraud about a year before it was rolled out, or before then, because there was never, ever a rational basis to roll this vaccine out in pregnancy. And I knew that’s where they were headed. I knew it. And I had intelligence at that time.”

Blocking effective safe potential therapeutics

A further sign that was an obvious clue for Dr. Thorp was the campaign against hydroxychloroquine. “I’ve been using hydroxychloroquine for over 40 years in pregnancy; It’s one of the safest and most effective drugs on the market today. The CDC and the FDA acknowledge that. So why, all of a sudden, did that narrative change? Why did they remove it as an over-the-counter substance in countries such as France a year before the pandemic hit?”

The Cost of Truth-telling

With hundreds of research papers to his name, Dr. Thorp, who has twice testified before the U.S. Senate, has published close to 30 papers since the onset of the pandemic. He is now being attacked by the American College of OBGYN, the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine. “Ironically, those three organizations that have honored me my whole career are now attacking me and threatening me because I’ve threatened them. I’ve threatened their narrative,” he says. “I have clearly refuted the government narrative; the politically correct government narrative has been falsified.”

Dr. Thorp has received severe death threats; he has lost most of his friends and a lot of his family. All his colleagues hate him. “I’ve been gaslighted by everybody, called every four-letter word in the book; they are trying to take away my license and my board certification. But you know, I’m here to tell you I’m glad that I’m not afraid of death. What I’m afraid of is not honoring my vow to my God, my vow to my patients to always honor my Hippocratic Oath. There’s nothing about this horrific event that is constitutional or legal. Every single one of these people are killers, and they need to be called out.”

The consequence of opposing or supporting the Covid-19 injections:

While the gaslighting continues, Dr. Thorp is at pains to point out that he is not compensated for his research work. “I’ve never had dedicated sabbaticals or time off to do research. All my research was funded by myself and was done during my off-clinical hours.” All this to say, he has made no financial gain from his research, in stark contrast to so many of his colleagues.

The Department of Health and Human Services created a new agency called the COVID-19 Community Core, “and they distributed $13 billion over 274 sectors of our society, bribing every single one of them with money, loans that didn’t have to be paid back if they met the agreement on the loan contract, which was to push the vaccine,” according to Dr. Thorp. “And so, every sector of our society was bribed with that money, including all the medical agencies, all the hospitals, all of the medical organizations, the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American College of OBGYN, the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine; all received a massive amount of undisclosed monies to push the false narrative and to kill the patients that they’re supposed to be protecting.”

Pfizer knew how deadly the shots were to babies

Page 12 of Pfizer’s own data shows the clear and present danger of Covid-19 “vaccination” to pregnant women. “They’re talking about preferred, spontaneous abortions, miscarriage, uterine contractions during pregnancy, premature rupture of membranes, abortion, missed abortion, fetal death, other clinical events, fetal growth abnormalities. And when you really come down to it, at the end of the day, I can only find one live baby that made it out of these 274. They knew it was deadly in pregnancy. If it killed 1223 people – over 100 people a week when it rolled out – why would you push it on the most vulnerable population in the world, which is my pregnant patients?” asks Dr. Thorp.

Dr. Thorp and others, such as Sasha Latypova, a biochemist and 30-year vaccine and pharmaceutical industry veteran, also have evidence from internal documents that the government has been fraudulently deleting negative outcomes in reproductive toxicology studies of pregnant women. According to Dr. Thorp, Latypova has irrefutable data from both the Pfizer and maternal reproductive toxicology studies that showed not only horrible outcomes, “but they fudged them, and lied to the American people and people over the whole world and said that there was nothing here to see, that they were all reassuring. And what they found in these studies was an unbelievable, massive number of pregnant losses massive number of malformations, including absent brains, absent skulls, absent eyes, severe rib malformations, and the like. So, if I saw any of those in any reproductive toxicology study, I would never prescribe the drug, no ifs, and, or buts about it. They not only lied and said that they were safe, but they published them.”

Covid vaccines and fertility

Regarding fertility issues in women who are not pregnant, Dr. Thorp has no definitive data but plenty of serious warning signs. In a paper published in the Gazette of Medical Sciences in April 2022, lead author Tiffany Parotto, founder of mycyclestory.com, documents major menstrual changes reported by thousands of women. One stands out; decidual cast shedding. This is a phenomenon when the uterus sheds its entire lining in one go. This has been recorded in medical journals less than 40 times in the past 109 years. But mycyclestory.com produced reports of 292 such events since 2021.

But the worst is yet to come. This decidual cast shedding happened in both vaccinated and non-vaccinated women. “What we found was that the majority of them came in close proximity to somebody who was vaccinated, either in the house or at work or socially, three to five days before the onset of their severe menstrual abnormality. So, that tells us that there is a huge issue with shedding from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated causing the menstrual disturbance,” reports Dr. Thorp.

Shedding

There have also been reports of vaccine shedding between mothers and their newborns, most likely due to the presence of lipid nanoparticles in breast milk. Once again, regulatory authorities lied; “we were told a big lie, and they knew it. The vaccination doesn’t stay in the arm. Within minutes to hours, the lipid nanoparticles are in the bloodstream. And they traverse every known barrier in the body, the blood-testes barrier, the blood-ovarian barrier, the blood-brain barrier, the maternal placental, the fetal barrier, and then the fetal-ovary or fetal-testes or fetal-brain barriers, all broken. Everything goes everywhere because that’s what it was designed to do decades ago: carry poisons to tumors everywhere in the body.”

These lipid nanoparticles congregate in the ovaries and in testes. “They’re extremely toxic to the sperm progenitors and the OVA, the egg progenitors,” explains Dr. Thorp. “This is why we’ve had the massive reduction in fertility. There’s a massive increase in infertility because of this, not just the abnormal menstrual periods, but because of the poisoning of the OVA and the sperm.”

Not only are all signs pointing to indicators that vaccine shedding is a fact, but Pfizer and Moderna knew this. “What did they tell the vaccinated people that they didn’t tell the rest of the world? The vaccinated people in their studies were told not to come in proximity to pregnant women and not to have close intimacy with unvaccinated,” explains Dr. Thorp. “So, they protected their study participants, but then they roll it out to the general population.”

If infertility is the buzzword of the day, the future for humanity is bleak.

