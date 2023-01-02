One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By way of background, Dr Wolfgang Wodarg and I filed a detailed petition with the European Medicines Agency on Dec 1, 2020. In it, we warned about a range of safety concerns which we expected to see if EMA prematurely gave Emergency Use Authorisation to these gene-based “vaccines”.

One related to reproductive health harms.

Several others have been confirmed or suspected.

Recently, a paper was published demonstrating EXACTLY the concern we’d written about.

A team undertook a study of the Pfizer vaccine in a small number of women, measuring antibodies to spike protein & to syncytin-1. The results are shocking. From the earliest time after the injection, all women had measurable levels of antibodies against the placental protein, syncytial-1, even before antibodies to spike protein increased.

Worse, the authors proceeded to cover up and lie about their results.



https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.23.21257686v1.full.pdf



They misleadingly state more than once that no increase was observed. They claimed this by placing a wholly arbitrary threshold on the graph, them stating “our results are all below this”.



I had read a leaked report, conducted for Pfizer in relation to their regulatory submission in Japan. This was a study of distribution of the vaccine “envelope” after injection into rats. This showed very unusual tissue distribution. There was 10X more in ovaries & spleen than in most other tissues. Then a real shocker. I came across a paper from 2012, stating that these lipid nanoparticle formulations ALL accumulated in ovaries of several species.



https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0168365912000892



I find the concatenation of evidence, all pointing to a risk for reproductive health harms.



Best wishes

Dr. Mike Yeadon

National Security Study Memorandum NSSM 200 and the Global Depopulation Agenda

