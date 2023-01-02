Dr. Yeadon: Are "Vaccines" The "Action To Create Conditions For Fertility Decline" That Kissinger Advocated In 1974?
" I find the concatenation of evidence, all pointing to a risk for reproductive health harms."
By way of background, Dr Wolfgang Wodarg and I filed a detailed petition with the European Medicines Agency on Dec 1, 2020. In it, we warned about a range of safety concerns which we expected to see if EMA prematurely gave Emergency Use Authorisation to these gene-based “vaccines”.
One related to reproductive health harms.
Several others have been confirmed or suspected.
Recently, a paper was published demonstrating EXACTLY the concern we’d written about.
A team undertook a study of the Pfizer vaccine in a small number of women, measuring antibodies to spike protein & to syncytin-1. The results are shocking. From the earliest time after the injection, all women had measurable levels of antibodies against the placental protein, syncytial-1, even before antibodies to spike protein increased.
Worse, the authors proceeded to cover up and lie about their results.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.23.21257686v1.full.pdf
They misleadingly state more than once that no increase was observed. They claimed this by placing a wholly arbitrary threshold on the graph, them stating “our results are all below this”.
I had read a leaked report, conducted for Pfizer in relation to their regulatory submission in Japan. This was a study of distribution of the vaccine “envelope” after injection into rats. This showed very unusual tissue distribution. There was 10X more in ovaries & spleen than in most other tissues. Then a real shocker. I came across a paper from 2012, stating that these lipid nanoparticle formulations ALL accumulated in ovaries of several species.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0168365912000892
I find the concatenation of evidence, all pointing to a risk for reproductive health harms.
Best wishes
Dr. Mike Yeadon
National Security Study Memorandum NSSM 200 and the Global Depopulation Agenda
Dr. Yeadon , as an ob/ gyn many women are on Ovidrel... reflecting exactly what you are speaking about! I also am seeing hemorrhagic ovarian cysts and ovarian masses ( some malignant, some benign). The miscarriages are continuing as well. I appreciate so much Lioness for bringing light to Dr. Yeadon’s work and warnings. Reflects exactly what I see and appreciate the science behind it . 👍🏼💞🤗
I’ve said this so many times already and I’ll say it again:
When will people do historical research and find out that anytime you inject anything into your body, you’re on a highway to hell.
NEVER in the history of mankind has injecting poisons into your body given you better health.
Quite the opposite. They’ve ALL maimed and killed. Read and learn the history of this barbaric act:
The Poisoned Needle: Suppressed Facts About Vaccinations https://a.co/d/cfvx9Q6
Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History https://a.co/d/coVuit4
- George William Winterburn, PhD, MD, The Value of Vaccination: A Non-partisan Review of Its History and Results, 1886
- History and Pathology of Vaccination, Edgar R. Crookshank, 1889
- Charles Creighton, Jenner and Vaccination. A Strange Chapter of Medical History, 1889
There are many others, they’re just a few.
Finding the truth isn’t that hard
But you do have to get off your ass and turn off the tube and read.
We’ve known for well over 150 years the concept of vaccination is a fraud concept.
And the criminals that pose as our elected officials are in on the take and are raking in millions, and will NEVER stop the madness that is called vaccination.
And neither will doctors who are being PAID handsomely for jabbing and lying to their trusting patients.
If you’ve been jabbed then your death will be influenced by and/or directly caused by said jab.
People should quit thinking it’s coincidence. That’s propaganda talk.
And yet the populace of today (being dumbed down by design) have their heads buried in the sand and believe the corrupt media’s story of blaming these deaths on everything else under the sun except the obvious. What a pity.