One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is from a recent interview with Andrija Klaric on the SLOBODNI podcast.

"You know, politicians, obviously, congresspeople, everybody bought in on this, and there's a revolving door between, you know, regulators and the pharma companies. So everyone is invested into this platform, and it's sitting and it can't pass through the regulatory constraints. So what do they do? They organize this global event where they can call it an emergency situation.

"Now, as I said, the laws that were invoked are chemical, biological, radiological nuclear attack globally. And instead of using them properly as they were designed for a short period of time, now they are running this forever and extending this PREP Act declaration and this window on which, you know, the pharma companies continue shipping unregulated countermeasures for 10 years.

So under this emergency scenario and the laws that are involved, military response laws, the countermeasures, which now these products are classified as countermeasures, the countermeasures are completely unregulated. So no pharmaceutical regulations apply to them.

"Every countries in the in the Western world have very similar laws as far as how the pharmaceuticals are regulated. They include good manufacturing practices, meaning manufacturing quality where manufacturers are responsible for maintaining processes to ensure purity, potency, lack of contaminants, um, you know, lack of adulteration, and also transparency and uh, honesty in marketing, well, as much as possible.

But marketing is very regulated and you can't claim a lot of things in marketing that you can't prove with science. So all of these regulations, while they apply to normal drugs, they do not apply at all to the countermeasures. There's no enforcement of, for example, manufacturing quality.

That's why these products have been shipped adulterated. We know that they're adulterated. It's been tested numerous times by numerous labs all over the world.

I've compiled a lot of material on on the testing. All sorts of contaminants are found in these products, including a variety of metals, including radioactive metals, heavy metals, very toxic elements, and then also, DNA contamination—large amounts of DNA contamination, which is very dangerous.

It's a cancer potential cancer mechanism, and there's all kinds of random objects found in the vials. And even a fraction of these violations would have resulted in humongous lawsuits.

People would go to jail. Companies would go out of business in the normal times, under normal frameworks.

But here, it's completely regulation free and liability free.

Because, again, they're using these military laws and passing them as if it's a military material subject to no regulation."

Source: Sense Receptor

Full Video

Share

Related articles: