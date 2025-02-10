One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The key to the pandemic fraud is PCR...PCR has never been validated as a diagnostic for anything...It's a lab tool at best...but they've solidified the lie that PCR is valid to declare novel viruses and pandemics...and now they're using it to crash the food supply.

Full Video

Description:

A ground-breaking investigation into the COVID dossier reveals that the pandemic response was not led by public health officials but by global military and intelligence agencies.

Investigative researchers Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman uncover documents proving that COVID was treated as a national security threat, not a public health crisis. Why was the military involved? Who truly controlled the response?

And what does this mean for the future of global health policies, digital IDs, and government control?

The Covid Dossier

