Neil Oliver: "There Was No Pandemic...It Was a Pandemic of Propaganda, a Pandemic of Lies and a Pandemic of Testing"
"They simply took an opportunity to do something that they were planning to do anyway, which was to use a pandemic to seize control of people's freedom, and their money..."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
"There was no pandemic."
Neil Oliver: “ I am not persuaded that there was anything novel called COVID. COVID came and influenza vanished…”
"What we ended up with was a pandemic of testing, with the misapplication of PCR tests that were never designed, according to their designer, to be used as diagnostic tools."
"They simply took an opportunity to do something that they were planning to do anyway, which was to use a pandemic to seize control of people's freedom, and their money—the biggest transfer of wealth in history."
"If we had a pandemic of anything, it was a pandemic of propaganda, a pandemic of lies and a pandemic of testing."
Related articles:
You are correct. I have a mountain of evidence, as does anyone who researched online data and research statistics made available to the public. Medical Facilities and Main Stream Media were paid highly not to report the Worldwide Health releases that confirm your assessment and opinion. Thanks for your bravery and truth good citizen.
And a pandemic of iatrogenic deaths, a pandemic of illness and death caused by coerced injection of a toxin that caused our own bodies to manufacture unlimited amounts of the most toxic part of the supposed lethal pathogen.