"There was no pandemic."

Neil Oliver: “ I am not persuaded that there was anything novel called COVID. COVID came and influenza vanished…”

"What we ended up with was a pandemic of testing, with the misapplication of PCR tests that were never designed, according to their designer, to be used as diagnostic tools."

"They simply took an opportunity to do something that they were planning to do anyway, which was to use a pandemic to seize control of people's freedom, and their money—the biggest transfer of wealth in history."

"If we had a pandemic of anything, it was a pandemic of propaganda, a pandemic of lies and a pandemic of testing."

