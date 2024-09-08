One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman September 7, 2024

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidance pushing for babies to receive three unlicensed Covid mRNA shots before they are nine months old.

However, COVID-19 poses virtually no risk to children and infants, vaccinated or otherwise.

In addition, there are no licensed Covid vaccines for children aged 12 and under.

Yet, according to the CDC, nine-month-old babies can only be considered “up to date” if they receive multiple doses of the mRNA injections.

Issued August 30, the CDC’s updated guidance states that children as young as 6 months old must get either two doses of the 2024-2025 Moderna vaccine or three doses of the 2024-2025 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

If getting the new Pfizer shot, the baby is supposed to receive the first dose at 6 months, the second dose three weeks later, and the third dose at least eight weeks after the second dose.

Under the guidelines, babies are supposed to have received three Pfizer shots by 9 months old.

If getting the latest Moderna shot, the CDC recommends babies get the first dose at age 6 months and the second dose a month later.

Yet, despite the CDC’s recommendations, the latest Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections are not licensed in the United States for children under 12.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted only emergency use authorization (EUA) for the vaccines.

The new guidelines come amid growing concerns about the risks to children from Covid shots.

As Slay News reported, an explosive study recently confirmed that Covid mRNA shots are the sole cause of an unprecedented global surge of heart failure among children.

The study shuts down previous claims from the corporate media and so-called experts who have tried to blame the phenomenon on COVID-19 and other factors such as sugar intake, video games, and even so-called “climate change.”

Cases of cardiac-related deaths and heart failure such as myocarditis and pericarditis have been soaring around the world since the Covid injections were rolled out to the public in early 2021, as Slay News has been reporting.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are inflammatory conditions of the heart and are generally considered to be rare, especially among children.

Severe cases can lead to serious complications and even sudden death.

Both conditions are known side effects of the Covid mRNA shots.

In response, health officials and the corporate media have been pushing the claim that the COVID-19 virus, and not the shots, is behind the phenomenon.

However, a new large-scale study from renowned scientists at the prestigious University of Oxford has just confirmed that myocarditis and pericarditis only appear in children and adolescents after Covid vaccination and not after infection from the virus.

The new study looked at the official government data of more than 1 million English children and adolescents aged between five and 11 and 12 and 15.

The study compared vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects.

The researchers also took into account the number of doses of vaccine received.

In detailing their findings, the researchers wrote:

“All myocarditis and pericarditis events during the study period occurred in vaccinated individuals.”

The study also noted that hospitalization related to COVID-19 was extremely rare among children and adolescents.

Additionally, there were no deaths from the virus recorded among the entire subject population.

However, the CDC has previously admitted that the Covid mRNA shots, which are supposed to “protect” people from COVID-19 have killed hundreds of thousands of American children and young people.

