By S.D. Wells January 15, 2024

Globalists and Illuminati elites allegedly predicted the pandemic and its effects, making them seem like prophetic figures after the event.

Bill Gates' 2010 prediction of population reduction through new vaccines and healthcare services is interpreted as a sinister plan to lower the global population by 10-15 percent.

Barack Obama and Anthony Fauci's public statements from 2015 and 2018, respectively, are seen as forewarning of the impending pandemic and the need for prepared structures to handle it.

Multiple figures, including Michael Spector and Rick Bright, made statements in 2019 about a potential pandemic and rapid vaccine deployment, which are viewed as part of a coordinated plan to implement a global vaccination program.

The globalists and illuminati elitists like to share their insidious plans ahead of time, so that they seem like geniuses after it all goes down, somehow having the insight and wherewithal to predict the future in some uncanny way. However, hindsight is 20/20, and now we can see that not only was the pandemic predicted, but it was planned out by the most nefarious “players” of the New World Order they wanted so badly. That’s why Covid-19 Wuhan virus, with all its mandates and the ultra-toxic nano-particle jabs, will go down in history as the “Plandemic.”

“Healthcare services” now means killing off a billion people with toxic medicine, deadly vaccines, and plandemic “protocol” chalked up as “all cause mortality”

In 2010, Bill “Gates of Hell” Gates uncannily predicted the future, saying “First we’ve got population. Now the world today has 6.8 billion people … that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on NEW vaccines, healthcare, reproductive healthcare services, we could LOWER that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”

What Gates was saying to his audience and the world was that the new vaccines, mRNA, which were already in full development, had the potential to kill off over 1 billion people, with the help of abortion clinics like Planned Parenthood, exterminating as many babies as possible.

What he most likely meant by “healthcare services” helping reduce the population means hospitals and clinics using “medicine” and pandemic protocol that also wipes people off the face of the earth, including kidney-decimating Remdesivir, choke-you-to-death in 4 days or less ventilators, and isolation for people suffering from the Fauci Flu so relatives could not see what was happening to the Gates-inflicted masses.

Then, in 2015, the same soothsayer, Mr. Bill “Genocide by Vaccine” Gates stood on stage at a TED conference and said, “Many things kill over 10 million people, in the next decade, it’s most likely to be a highly infectious virus.”

Two years later, the now infamous Barrack Hussein Obama, who pulled all the communist strings during the Biden reign of terror, spoke into a microphone on video saying, “If we get an AIRBORNE pandemic, if we haven’t built ahead of time some structures to deal with this, millions of people could be adversely impacted.”

Never forget, a key part of the Covid plandemic narrative to keep people masked up and social distancing was the LIE that the virus would spread via aerosol particles, meaning if you were near anyone not wearing a mask, who was talking, singing, coughing or sneezing, you would catch Covid and surely die, unless you were vaccinated. Hence Obama’s illuminati-esq use of the word airborne.

Also, in 2017, the King of Covid LIES himself, Anthony “Fraudster” Fauci, said the following, “There will be a SURPRISE OUTBREAK for the next administration that there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that they will be faced with the challenges that their predecessors were faced with.”

Wait, there’s more. Again, in 2018, Fauci warns the world that “… it is almost inevitable that we will have another pandemic.” Was that because he was funneling millions of dollars through NIH to the Chinese Communist Military to create gain-of-function virus that could jump from bats to humans, and then from humans to humans? And that he was also behind the design, propaganda, and push for forced vaccination of all humans with the most deadly, pathogenic gene therapy injections ever created? You can bet your last Chinese-made Covid face diaper on that.

To cap it all off, Michael Spector, a staff writer at the New Yorker, said in 2019, right before the plandemic began, “Why don’t we blow the system up, and then say, hey, everyone in the world should get this new vaccine we haven’t given to anyone yet.”

And then, also in 2019, before the scamdemic began, one more amazingly accurate “prediction” was cast by Rick Bright, who just so happened to be the Director of HHS Biomedical Advanced Development Authority (BARDA), who said, “It is not too crazy to think that an outbreak of a NOVEL AVIAN VIRUS could occur in China somewhere … we could get the RNA sequence from that and print those vaccines on a patch that’s self-administered.” Coincidence? We think not. Watch as all the illuminati trolls act like they can predict the future that they are all obviously privy to.

Bookmark plague.info to your favorite independent websites for updates on new gain-of-function viruses the CDC and WHO release into the “wild" next, like Bird flu, Rabbit flu, or the Russia-Russia-Russia flu. #PlandemicPredictions

