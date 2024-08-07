One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman August 7, 2024

A bombshell new study has confirmed that surging cases of several once-rare forms of “debilitating neurological disorders” are being caused by Covid mRNA shots.

The discovery was made by an international group of neurology-focused researchers.

The team, made up of leading researchers in the United States and Kenya, sought to investigate the links between Covid mRNA injections and recent spikes in reports of autoimmune encephalitis (AE), neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD).

All three are described as “complex and debilitating neurological disorders.”

For the study, the researchers used data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

VAERS has recorded surging reports of AE, NMOSD, and MOGAD since the Covid mRNA injections were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

As part of this investigation, the authors sought to better understand any potential relationship between vaccinations and the incidence of NMOSD, AE, and MOGAD—mindful of possible risk factors, the authors used multivariate logistic regressions applying to age, sex, type of vaccine, and previous history of autoimmune diseases.

The study team was led by Professors Maria Garcia-Dominguez and Bahadar S. Srichawla, both at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, Department of Neurology.

The study’s paper was published in the MedRxiv medical journal.

The researchers concluded from this study that a majority of the vaccine-induced NMOSD, AE, and MOGAD cases were caused by Covid mRNA injections.

Most of the cases analyzed during the study resulted in hospitalization, the researchers note.

The authors of this study were affiliated with the following:

University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School

William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine

College of Health Sciences, University of Nairobi

Faculty of Medicine, Nnamdi Azikiwe University College of Health Sciences

University of California, Berkeley

For the study, the researchers analyzed a total of 161 cases of neurological disorders that had been reported to VAERS.

Out of 161 cases, the authors found the following:

72 cases of NMOSD

82 cases of AE

7 cases of MOGAD

Of the cases analyzed by the study, the researchers found that an alarming number were found to have been caused by the Covid shots.

For NMOSD, 19 out of the 72 cases were caused by mRNA injections or 26.3% of the reports.

The study found that Covid shots caused 43 out of the 82 cases of AE, equal to 52.4%.

The injections were responsible for 6 out of the 7 cases of MOGAD, or 85.7%.

According to the researchers, Covid mRNA shots were significantly associated with hospitalization for those with NMOSD.

The Covid shots have been implicated in the triggering of various autoimmune conditions with and without central nervous system involvement, the researchers note.

In the study’s paper, the researchers explain that adjuvants in vaccines are supposed to enhance autoimmune responses by creating a more robust immune activation.

However, while these adjuvants are meant to help bolster response, the neurologist authors acknowledge they can “inadvertently escalate autoimmunity risks in genetically susceptible individuals.”

They warn that the evidence shows that Covid mRNA injections appeared to be initiating or exacerbating autoimmune processes such as NMOSD and AE.

The neurologists offer some examples: with “NMOSD, disrupted Tregs could not control autoimmunity against aquaporin 4, leading to demyelination and neurological symptoms, while in AE, insufficient Treg activity could allow unchecked inflammation within the central nervous system, resulting in encephalitic symptoms.”

According to the findings of the study, “the complex interaction between vaccine components and the immune system” can create a situation where the Covid shots “potentially initiate neurological autoimmune disorders.”

This troubling study comes after a group of prominent Italian scientists recently raised the alarm after discovering a new “neurological emergency” that is emerging among those who have been “vaccinated” with Covid mRNA shots.

The warning was issued by scientists at the University of Chieti-Pescara in Chieti, Italy, as Slay News reported last week.

They report that two cases of deadly Status Epilepticus (SE) have now been confirmed to have been caused by Covid mRNA injections.

In a peer-reviewed study, published in the European Journal of Epilepsy, the scientists revealed that SE, a dangerous condition in which epileptic fits follow one another without recovery of consciousness between them, has a mortality rate of 20 percent.

They note that cases of SE have surged since February 2021, when the worldwide vaccination campaign was launched to supposedly tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Italian authors of this study have identified several possible vaccine-related adverse events, including neurological manifestations.

Moreover, SE emerges in the literature as an emergent condition in COVID-19-vaccinated individuals.

The authors of the study’s paper confirm that both cases of SE that they analyzed were caused by Covid mRNA shots.

They are now calling for more research to better understand the link between Covid injections and status epilepticus.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: