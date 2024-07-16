One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

July 14, 2024

Senator Ron Johnson directly questioned former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) head Dr. Robert Redfield (2018-2021) about the COVID-19 mRNA injections during a U.S. Senate hearing on Thursday.

Redfield made some astonishing admissions regarding the mandated mRNA injections. He highlighted the dangers of the injections and the significant differences between what the public was told and the actual nature of the shots at the time of their rollout and subsequent mandates.

Dr. Redfield revealed that he does not administer the mRNA shots in his own practice because the spike proteins these shots cause the body to produce are, in his words, “toxic to the body.”

The first issue he addressed was the misleading narrative the public was told that the mRNA Covid shots would degrade quickly in the body, similar to how natural mRNA behaves. In reality, the shots used a modified form of mRNA designed not to degrade as natural mRNA does after delivering its instructions to cells. Consequently, the synthetic mRNA remains active in the body for an unknown period and continues to produce toxic spike proteins—a fact not disclosed to the public.

By the summer of 2021, it became evident that the mRNA was persisting in the body far longer than natural mRNA would, sometimes even for months, according to Dr. Redfield. The CDC became aware of this critical discrepancy when Japanese regulators released information from their studies.

Additionally, nano-lipid particles were intended to bio-distribute the spike protein throughout the body rather than localize it in the arm, contrary to what was communicated to the American public during the rollout. This distribution meant the spike proteins could reach the ovaries and adrenal glands and even cross the blood-brain barrier.

Dr. Redfield confirmed that these Nano-Lipid particles allow the injected material to penetrate heart cells, causing them to produce the toxic spike protein. His conclusion is clear: the injections should never have been mandated because they do not prevent infection and do have side effects.

Dr. Robert Redfield is an American virologist and physician known for his work on infectious diseases. He earned his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine. He served in the United States Army Medical Corps for over 20 years, focusing on clinical research related to infectious diseases, especially HIV/AIDS. Before his role at the CDC, Dr. Redfield was a professor of medicine and microbiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and co-founded the Institute of Human Virology.

As time progresses since the Covid pandemic and the mandating of the mRNA injections, more evidence is emerging about the harmful effects of the shots, evidence that was apparently known at the time of their release. Increasingly authoritative voices, such as Dr. Robert Redfield, are testifying about the harmful nature of these injections.

At what point will there be real consequences for those who released these shots to the public, knowingly misinformed the public, and withheld critical information that would have allowed for true informed consent?

