Nanotech and Food Safety: Concerns About Nanoparticles in Consumer Products
"Tiny particles are harming our health & polluting nature, but is this being done on accident? Nanotechnological expert weighs in on this new state of bio warfare."
By Elijah Schaffer March 2, 2025
Although the Food Standards Agency (FSANZ) had earlier stated that nanotechnology was not employed in food production, Friends of the Earth, an environmental organization, conducted tests on products from well-known companies like Mars, Nestle, and Woolworths white source, among others, discovering nanoparticles in 14 of the items sampled.
A previous study by ThePeoplesVoice.TV revealed that the assumption that food undergoes thorough testing and safety verification before reaching supermarket shelves is widely held, yet evidence suggests the Food Standards Agency (FSANZ) is effectively conducting an uncontrolled experiment on the public. Critics might argue that FSANZ has not adequately fulfilled its regulatory responsibilities.
To provide context, a human hair is approximately 100,000 nanometers wide, whereas nanoparticles—typically smaller than 100 nanometers—are utilized in food products to prolong shelf life and enhance texture.
Concerns persist regarding the safety of certain nanoparticles, such as nano-titanium dioxide, which is used to whiten and brighten, and nano-silica, which prevents clumping. No conclusive evidence exists to confirm these substances are entirely safe for consumption. Research indicates they may interfere with immune system function and contribute to cellular damage.
Laboratory analysis of 14 common supermarket products—including Eclipse chewy mints, Old El Paso taco mix, and Moccona Cappuccino—was carried out at a leading nanotechnology research facility at Arizona State University, revealing the presence of nanoparticles in these items.
Further investigation reveals that the Food Standards code does not require nanoparticles to be explicitly identified on labels. Nano-titanium dioxide (E171) can be listed as its conventional form or simply as “Colour (171),” while nano-silica (E551) may appear as the standard version or “Anti-caking agent (551),” potentially leaving consumers unaware of their presence in food.
Catherine Austin Fitts is so right when she talks about a systematic poisoning of humanity happening in front of our eyes. The problem, it seems, is that our eyes are closed!
For example, aside from nanoparticles it is estimated that 40 million people died in the last 30 years due to their consumption of aspartame, an artificial sweetener, known from the beginning to generate brain birth defects in little rabbits on which it was tested!
I want to know how we got there. Who discovered, approved, produced, and used the nanoparticules knowing they were detrimental to human health ???
I will send this article to French scientists and regulators to know what they have to say about it! It ought to stop!
Same with the chemtrails which a lot of my friends believe are a total hoax. Yet many american states are starting to vote laws banning chemtrails!
And what about all those pesticides and hormonal disrupters like bisphenol-A causing breast and cervical cancer and lowering the quality and quantity of sperms!!!
Why can't we face the evidence that an eight-year-old child would come to if you were to tell him about all those poisons being approved and imposed on us often against our will ?!?!
We better wake up and very soon ! Like now!!!
“If you prick us, do we not bleed? if you tickle us, do we not laugh? if you poison us, do we not die? and if you wrong us, shall we not revenge?”
― William Shakespeare, The Merchant of Venice