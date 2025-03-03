One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Elijah Schaffer March 2, 2025

Although the Food Standards Agency (FSANZ) had earlier stated that nanotechnology was not employed in food production, Friends of the Earth, an environmental organization, conducted tests on products from well-known companies like Mars, Nestle, and Woolworths white source, among others, discovering nanoparticles in 14 of the items sampled.

A previous study by ThePeoplesVoice.TV revealed that the assumption that food undergoes thorough testing and safety verification before reaching supermarket shelves is widely held, yet evidence suggests the Food Standards Agency (FSANZ) is effectively conducting an uncontrolled experiment on the public. Critics might argue that FSANZ has not adequately fulfilled its regulatory responsibilities.

To provide context, a human hair is approximately 100,000 nanometers wide, whereas nanoparticles—typically smaller than 100 nanometers—are utilized in food products to prolong shelf life and enhance texture.

Concerns persist regarding the safety of certain nanoparticles, such as nano-titanium dioxide, which is used to whiten and brighten, and nano-silica, which prevents clumping. No conclusive evidence exists to confirm these substances are entirely safe for consumption. Research indicates they may interfere with immune system function and contribute to cellular damage.

Laboratory analysis of 14 common supermarket products—including Eclipse chewy mints, Old El Paso taco mix, and Moccona Cappuccino—was carried out at a leading nanotechnology research facility at Arizona State University, revealing the presence of nanoparticles in these items.

Further investigation reveals that the Food Standards code does not require nanoparticles to be explicitly identified on labels. Nano-titanium dioxide (E171) can be listed as its conventional form or simply as “Colour (171),” while nano-silica (E551) may appear as the standard version or “Anti-caking agent (551),” potentially leaving consumers unaware of their presence in food.

