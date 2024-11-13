One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

All of Canada's Shrimp and an Unspecified Amount of Swine Are Already Injected With mRNA, America Has Been Slated to Follow.

While Canada and now also NSW Australia are injecting mRNA into their livestock, Carter County Meats in Montana has taken a stand that they will not be coerced into injecting mRNA gene therapy into their livestock.

U.S. Democrats VOTED DOWN a bill that would have forced all meat products to clearly be labeled if injected mRNA vaccines. DNA and RNA have been in vaccines for pigs in the U.S. since 2017.

John Graff, a nutritionist, chemist, process engineer, agribusiness executive, and a board director of the National Citizen’s Inquiry, shared on a podcast recently about where Canada is currently in getting mRNA into their food supply.

“mRNA vaccines are entering our food chain in several species. So currently all farmed shrimp are being vaccinated with mRNA. Currently pork is an unknown amount is being vaccinated with mRNA.”

Some of the companies state on their advertising, we put the right gene in your livestock vaccine. So they have vaccines going into the swine industry. We don't have data on how much of it's being sold and where and who are the buyers.”

There is no testing or records kept in those "vaccinated" with mRNA in this way.

Source: RogerHodkinson

