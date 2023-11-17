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By Frank Bergman November 17, 2023

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is buying up farmland as part of an effort to control and destroy America’s farming industry in order to advance the globalist green agenda, a new book is warning.

A new book aimed at “exposing the billionaire class” says Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’s investments in patented fertilizers, fake meat, and U.S. farmland aren’t saving the planet at all.

Instead, the schemes seek to advance the agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and assert his own control of the public, all while enriching his bank account.

The book, “Controligarchs,” is written by renowned investigative reporter Seamus Bruner.

“Controligarchs” has been making waves since it hit bookshelves Tuesday.

The book examines billionaires like Bill Gates and how their wealth controls the levers of power that dominate the everyday lives of average Americans and other Western citizens.

Bruner, an author and investigative journalist, previously led teams whose findings sparked multiple FBI investigations and congressional probes into the Clinton and Biden families.

He says that his research uncovered Gates’s efforts to buy up American farmland and invest in synthetic dairy and lab-grown meats in the name of preventing “climate change.”

However, as Slay News has previously reported, studies have found that Gates’s fake meat products are up to 25 times more harmful to the environment than traditionally farmed beef.

In the process, Bruner says, Gates is doing more to inflate his net worth than eliminate “carbon emissions.”

“First, it was patented seeds and patented fertilizers, and now they are patenting meat alternatives.

“Banning cattle would grant effective monopolies to the alternative protein companies and benefit investors such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and even BlackRock,” Bruner said.

“Fake meats are about controlling the food market, not saving the planet.”

Fellow investigative reporter Peter Schweizer, the author of “Red-Handed,” “Clinton Cash” and “Profiles in Corruption,” wrote the forward to “Controligarchs.”

Schweizer wrote that the book “peers into the future and provides a haunting and revelatory exposé of the leftist elite’s playbook for the next five years.”

One chapter of the book focuses on “the war on farmers.”

It makes the case that tech giants like Gates are pushing to monopolize the nation’s food supply.

“The takeover of the food system, like so many other control schemes in this book, began with the Rockefellers and was advanced by Bill Gates,” the book states.

“Like most of their monopolies — from oil to software and eventually biotechnology — the takeover of food is all about controlling the intellectual property of food production through trademarks, copyrights, and patents.”

Bruner outlines Gates’s connection to “the Green Revolution” – a series of agricultural advances made possible by Rockefeller-funded research and design in the 1940s to help solve the crises of poverty and starvation at the time.

“The Green Revolution was simultaneous proof that problems like poverty and famine could be solved through human innovation and that the solutions, such as genetically modified pesticide-resistant crops, can present new problems like pollution, resource exhaustion, and the consolidation of small-scale and family-owned farms into giant corporate-controlled farms,” it reads.

“But rather than take responsibility for the new problems, the Rockefellers took all the credit for the crop abundance while blaming the new problems on the convenient scapegoat of climate change,” Bruner writes.

“Now, the Controligarchs claim they can solve the climate crisis with new patented miracle products that happen to make themselves even richer and, once again, at the expense of small-scale independent farmers,” he adds.

Bruner documents the outrage of farmers around the world after the push to ban more traditional and affordable crop nutrients, and he notes that restrictions on traditional fertilizer that the farmers said would bankrupt them were only put into place “after Gates and his buddies had secured the intellectual property for the replacement fertilizers.”

Bruner continues that “for more than a decade, as he was targeting the fertilizer industry, Bill Gates has also been quietly buying up large swaths of American farmland.”

“All told, Gates has spent over $1 billion dollars on farm acquisitions and the Agenda 2030-compliant technologies they now employ,” Bruner says.

As Slay News has reported, Agenda 2030 is a United Nations initiative purported to target “eliminating extreme poverty, reducing inequality, and protecting the planet.”

Agenda 2023 is heavily pushed by the WEF and the unelected globalist organization’s key members such as Gates and Democrat President Joe Biden’s “climate czar” John Kerry.

“When Gates buys tens of thousands of acres, he is not just buying the land — he is also buying the rights to water below ground,” Bruner notes.

“In addition to farms (and the irrigation) and fertilizer, Gates has been hunting for sizable interests in water and water treatment — a crucial component when seeking to control the agricultural industry.”

Another section of the book warns that Gates’s next target is synthetic meat companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

The companies have received more than two dozen patents for their fake meat and faux dairy products.

These synthetic meat producers now have more than 100 patents pending.

Gates has already invested millions in such companies.

However, consumers at large are not yet keen on the products.

Bruner notes that Gates’s foray into the fake meat market comes as the Microsoft inventor warns that cow flatulence is a significant contributor to “climate change.”

The claims of “harmful emissions” from cattle are just the latest narrative in the war against farming and food.

“And it should come as no surprise that while the peasants are expected to eat fermented fungi, lab-grown meats, and maggot milkshakes, the Controligarchs — with their private chefs — have no intention of doing the same if recent behavior is any indicator,” Bruner says.

“Bill Gates and Warren Buffett famously love eating beef burgers and steaks when Gates visits his mentor in Omaha.

“Zuckerberg likes smoking beef brisket and grilling pork ribs (from real cows and pigs) and says meats taste ‘doubly better when you hunt an animal for yourself,’” Bruner writes.

Source: slaynews.com

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