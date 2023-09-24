Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Brent Carlson's avatar
Brent Carlson
Sep 24, 2023

Bill Gates needs to be dealt with, never to be seen in public without being scared for his life. He should be afraid to hire security in case they turn on him.

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
Sep 24, 2023

Sounds like they are perfecting their business model for killing to make it as efficient and profitable as possible.

Personally, I am not going to be buying anything they are selling.

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