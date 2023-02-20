Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Feb 20, 2023

"so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name."

Revelations 13:17

Like "1984", I would never have believed "The Book of Revelations" might be an instruction manual

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Brent Carlson's avatar
Brent Carlson
Feb 21, 2023

It’s looking like my move to Chile 🇨🇱 wasn’t such a bad idea. I eat almost entirely fresh products and rarely have to go to a big supermarket chain. Also the Mediterranean climate makes growing much of my own food in my garden a cinch. Water from a well just below the Andes makes it difficult to contaminate. I have multiple fruit trees for year round fresh picking. And my Mapuche chickens give me 1/2 dozen blue eggs a day.

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