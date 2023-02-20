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Comments by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Big Food is making its move into the “digital health space” as grocery chain giant Albertsons announced the roll-out of its “Sincerely Health” platform along with a new app where customers “can connect data from wearables, integrate prescriptions, design their diet and make telehealth or vaccination appointments.”

Albertsons, which includes other mega grocery chains such as Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco, Acme and Tom Thumb, among others, is currently in talks to merger with Kroger, another mega grocery chain, which would give them 36% control over the grocery supermarket business in the United States.

Walmart, the largest grocery chain in the U.S., offers something similar, as they recently teamed up with Avanlee Care, which offers caregivers a similar platform integrated with Walmart shopping lists and pharmacy tools.

Your grocery purchasing habits have been considered very valuable data for decades now, with most major supermarkets offering things like “loyalty” cards that give discounts on grocery products.

But now, Big Food wants to merge that with your Big Pharma purchases as well, which would include prescription drug purchases as well as vaccines.

Fierce Healthcare reports:

Albertsons moved to enter the digital health space with its platform Sincerely Health, designed to direct consumers on their health and wellness journeys. Sincerely Health was designed with input from providers, payers and tech experts along with insights from 10,000 customers and employees. Users can connect data from wearables, integrate prescriptions, design their diet and make telehealth or vaccination appointments. The platform announcement comes as Albertsons has garnered headlines over a consumer suit to block the proposed megamerger with Kroger. “We are introducing Sincerely Health with a singular intention to improve lives,” Omer Gajial, chief digital officer and executive vice president for health at Albertsons, said in a press release. “As a grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to the health and wellness of our communities, we are empowering customers to have a connected and personalized view of their health across food, nutrition, activity, mental well-being and pharmacy services, enabling them to make more informed choices.” Users first start by filling out a questionnaire based on what the platform refers to as “seven-dimensions of wellbeing”: activity, mental well-being, mindfulness, nutrition, physical health, self-control and sleep. Responses are assessed along with the user’s age, gender, lifestyle choices and mental health. Users can then set goals such as engaging in meditation five times a week, sleeping at least seven hours a night and taking 10 thousand steps daily. The platform connects users with the Albertsons pharmacy by managing prescriptions, scheduling vaccine appointments and making telehealth appointments through the grocer’s partnership with Providence Express Care. Users can opt in to receive reminders to take daily medications or refill prescriptions. “Pixel” tracking technology, which has been the subject of several lawsuits regarding patient privacy of health system websites, is used to track users’ interests and provide relevant content. Users can opt out of the use of “pixels,” according to Albertsons. (Full article.)

Albertsons claims that the data they collect on its customers are “never sold to third parties,” pointing to the “Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act” (HIPAA) that they claim protects customers’ medical records.

But we all know how that works now. All it takes is a declaration of a “public health emergency” and pretty much the entire Constitution of the U.S. is suspended all in the name of “public health.”

Your private health decisions are then broadcast to the public to be used against you, such as whether or not you choose to wear a facemask, or show your proof of vaccination, in order to enter their stores.

We have also seen just how easy it is for hackers to gain access to this “private” data.

Protect Your Private Data!

It’s not difficult then to see just how Big Food can now potentially use this data against you.

These apps that combine your drug, vaccine, food, and doctor appointment purchases could easily be used in the future to prevent you from accessing these purchases if you do not comply with their requirements, such as being up-to-date on your vaccines.

Those who receive government aid, such as food stamps, Section 8 housing, Medicare/Medicaid, etc., could all be tied into the information you provide on these apps.

Don’t do it! It is not worth the rebates or food coupon discounts you receive if you have to surrender your personal data to receive such “benefits.”

The entire medical industry is being digitized and handed over to Big Tech now, as online shopping giant Amazon.com is getting into the “healthcare” field in a big way also, by purchasing One Medical for $3.9 billion, something the FTC is looking at right now.

One Medical is an online membership-based primary care provider with 188 medical clinics in 29 markets and 815,000 members.

Amazon.com already owns the Whole Foods Market grocery giant, and Amazon.com is in the process of digitizing and tracking everything you do, not only online, but in their brick and mortar grocery stores as well, where eventually you won’t be able to buy any groceries without their app which links you, along with all of your data, to your Amazon.com account.

I reported about this last December. See:

DO NOT participate in these digital programs by using their apps which will track almost everything you do, giving them control over you.

I have not purchased anything on Amazon.com for many years now, and I have not walked into a Whole Foods store since 2020 during the COVID scam, where they not only required a face diaper to shop in their stores, but also stopped accepting cash for payment.

There will be options to opt out of these digital prisons, but only if consumers stop using all this technology and stop shopping at places that require you to use it!

The grocery industry is a very cut-throat industry with low margins overall, and retailers are 100% dependent on their customers.

So if enough people resist the Big Tech takeover and spend their retail shopping dollars elsewhere, more businesses will arise catering to the consumers who resist the technology.

This is the danger that Big Tech presents to society today, their desire to control “the data” on every aspect of your life, so that they can control you.

Their danger is NOT AI and all the false techno-prophecies that AI is going to replace humans some day.

I’ve been saying this for years now, but I am not the only one saying this anymore, as more and more people wake up to the false techno-prophecies of the technocrats.

Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple alongside Steve Jobs, recently expressed some of the same things about the false techno-prophecies regarding AI on CNBC.

If you want to thwart the efforts of the technocrats to control every aspect of our lives, just stop using their products and services, and keep your personal data PRIVATE!

Related:

Source: healthimpactnews.com

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