Dr. James Giordano, DARPA Adviser: “…This is why it becomes so important to understand the novelty and the viability of neuroscience as being leveraged as weapons”

“ Then we have the use of nano particulate agents, aerosolizable nanomaterials that can be breathe in and disrupt blood flow and neurological network activity.

That can be used as an inclose weapon, or perhaps that can be used as a more broad weapon of disruption and destruction.”

“We also have the capability to utilize nanomaterials to get electrodes into a head and to create a vast array of viable sensors and transmitters.

Utilizing these technics and technologies to create vast arrays of implantable electrodes that need not be put into the brain surgically.”

