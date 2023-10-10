Exposing The Darkness

Freedomisnotfree
Oct 10, 2023

This is what is important. Watch the TI videos. Stands for Targeted Individuals. It is becoming common now and will continue to become more common.

Read the comments in here and follow the links. The Odysee link explains how they do it. Average people, in fact most people will not be able to understand this do to lack of education and background knowledge in this subject matter. Some may be able to get the gist and be able to research it.

The phone alarm a couple of days ago was related. In US coast to coast and reportedly Brazil ? and Russia ? all at same time?

https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/how-i-survived-targeted-bioweapon?publication_id=1103773&utm_campaign=email-post-title&r=bo73h

Shawn Paul Melville
Oct 10, 2023

According to the WEF at their January meeting, many of their members said that humanity is already interfaced with a chip.

https://open.substack.com/pub/shawnpaulmelville/p/mrna-5g-graphene-oxide-clathrin-graphene

