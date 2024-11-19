One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Our Food Is About To Be Poisoned With NEW “Transgenic Edible Vaccines”

They’re Being Funded Right Now BY TAXPAYERS, mRNA Food Vaccine FACTORIES. Kamala Harris Administration has been using US Tax Payer money to fund the development.

Rep. Thomas Massie: “…Does the term ‘Transgenic Edible Vaccines’ sound far-fetched? Well, it’s not. We are funding it. In fact scientists from the University of California, Riverside funded with your tax payer dollars, have been studying whether they can turn edible plants such as lettuce and spinach into mRNA vaccine factories, thereby creating a Transgenic Edible Vaccine…I don’t think this is a good idea. I don’t think the American people should be funding this…”

Source: RogerHodkinson

