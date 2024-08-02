One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Anna Von Reitz 30 Nov 2020

Some people might not be familiar with the verb "to dissemble", but we all need to become familiar with it, because there is a lot of dissembling going on.



It basically means to deliberately conceal something or obfuscate it, so that one's attention is misdirected or deflected from whatever the Dissembler wishes to obscure. Like the truth. And in this case, the truth about the Nuremberg Code and the protection it provides us from accepting any forced medical procedure or therapy at all.



Together with casting doubts and slander, dissembling is one of the chief tools in the propagandist toolbox.



A few days ago, I wrote an article explaining that forced vaccinations are a violation of the Nuremberg Code. Note the word, "forced". In fact, any forced medical procedure or therapy is against the Nuremberg Code.



All medical procedures and therapies must have fully informed and freely given consent, to the greatest extent possible - which means that people who are conscious and able to decide things for themselves remain in control of their medical destiny.



It's only when you are in desperate straits and unconscious that medical professionals are allowed to step in and make decisions "for you".



This is all cut and dried and set in cement since the 1940s, but now we have people trying to dissemble it and water it down and reinterpret the Nuremberg Code as applying only to medical experimentation.

It does not.



The Code itself explains exactly what it applies to, and even though the cases giving rise to the Code arose from medical experiments in Concentration Camps and involved forced medical experimentation on unwilling subjects, the core of the Nuremberg Code rose to the occasion and outlawed all kinds of forced medical procedures and therapies. Not just experimental procedures.



Any medical procedure or therapy that you don't want to participate in, you have the full, free, and unprejudiced right to refuse. Period.



Go back and read Article 6, Sections 1 and 3, of the Nuremberg Code for yourselves.



Don't take anyone else's word for it. Not even mine. Be sure. And make good use of the information if anyone comes to your door with a needle in hand.



Another good one to quote in their faces is their own cherished Roe vs. Wade decision, the excuse for allowing abortion on demand. My body, my choice. That applies to every aspect of your body, what you take out and what you put into it, too.

