Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Sheila Dunphy's avatar
Sheila Dunphy
Nov 16, 2023

Every Christian who has studied their Bible knows what’s happening & can see what’s coming soon.

Have you read Schwabs book: “The Fourth Industrial Revolution”?

He & his father idolized Hitler & his father worked for Hitler.

His book mine as well be titled: “The Fourth Reich”.

Schwab & all his buddies from the WEF, UN & WHO are working together to destroy Christianity & Judaism especially because they teach our Rights come from God & not government.

When they are done using the Muslims for their terrorism then they will go after them also.

It’s also why they are destroying American pride & our Constitution, because both have always centered around Judeo-Christian values & morals.

Since they are evil & want to make evil things legal, they know most of us won’t go along with them, that’s why they are & have been actively trying to depopulate us.

The Covid injections are the most obvious & yet nobody is being held accountable because the WEF is in control of our government!

The end times is coming, look up Christians, our redemption draws nigh❣️

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The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
Nov 16, 2023Edited

And this was David Rockefeller’s wet dream. TechnoFascism.

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