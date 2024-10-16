One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

October 15, 2024

During a special council meeting on Friday, a Port Hedland Town Councillor made the shocking revelation that his town has gone from one funeral a week to more than one funeral a day since the covid injection rollout.

He also noted that they have had to build a new cold body storage facility to accommodate the increase in deaths.

On 11 October a Special Council Meeting was held in the Western Australian town of Port Hedland. It was called by three Port Hedland Town Councillors: Adrian McRae, Lorraine Butson and Camilo Blanco.

Councillor McRae, who made a statement about the synthetic DNA and SV40 contamination in covid injections, said: “What happens when someone receives billions of these SV40 fragments in a single shot? What happens when these contaminated shots are administered multiple times as they have been to millions of Australians including Australian children?

“My own company, GDTK, here in Hedland, has just finished the construction of a cold body storage facility here in Wedgefield [an industrial area north of Port Hedland]. Since when did Port Hedland need to have extra cold body storage facilities?

“I spoke with the company owners who we built it for, [a] local funeral director. They told me that in 2020 at the height of covid, they were doing on average one funeral a week – one. Since the injection rollout they’re doing over one funeral a day.

“That’s almost a sevenfold increase. It’s frightening.”

The purpose of the meeting was to bring forward a motion urging the immediate suspension of covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The motion was supported by the council, passing with a vote of 5-2.

Additionally, the council’s decision called for notifying the Prime Minister of Australia, informing healthcare professionals about the findings related to these vaccines, and ensuring that both the public and medical practitioners are adequately informed, allowing for informed consent regarding vaccination.

Findings presented by Dr. David Speicher, a Canadian molecular virologist and epidemiologist, formed the basis of the motion and were supported by letters from Federal MP Russell Broadbent.

According to Dr. Speicher, SV40 (simian virus 40) DNA sequences were identified in the Pfizer and Moderna covid injections.

His report raises concerns about this DNA contamination due to SV40’s potential association with cancer-causing properties, which have been studied since it was first found in contaminated polio vaccines in the 1950s and 1960s.

The above is republished from The Canadian Independent. You can watch Councillor Adrian McRae’s full statement about DNA contamination in the covid injections on Rumble HERE beginning at timestamp 1:29:42.

Port Hedland Council Carries Vaccine Contamination Motion

At the end of the meeting, the Port Hedland Council voted to call for the immediate suspension of Moderna and Pfizer covid injections.

The motion also called on the council to send a letter to the Prime Minister to immediately suspend Pfizer and Moderna covid injections.

The motion also requested the council to circulate a letter to all registered health practitioners and clinics in Port Hedland, urging them to share the findings of Dr. Speicher’s report with their patients. And asked the council to send the letter to all local governments across the State, encouraging them to take similar action.

The town’s chief executive is also tasked with sending a letter to WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson and Commonwealth Health Minister Mark Butler requesting public responses to the claims of alleged DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna injections.

Demonstrating that he is most likely one of the criminal vaccine gang who is either protecting pharmaceutical companies or himself, Western Australia Premier Roger Cook has responded to the news of Port Hedland’s motion by saying that the council had gone “off the rails” by spreading an unverified claim.

