By Dr. Michael Yeadon May 3, 2024

This is depressing. It’s apparently a truthful documentary, telling you about how the authorities conspired to prevent honest doctors from using their expert judgment to prescribe “early treatments” that might save lives in people suffering from “covid”.

I fell for all this BS myself.

THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC. No new illness. Nothing changed anywhere in all causes mortality in the run up to the fraudulent declaration by WHO of “a pandemic”.

All these “early treatment” promoting doctors are frauds and they’re aiding and abetting the perpetrators, to convince you there was some new disease risk going around. There wasn’t. Therefore it’s illogical to focus on early treatment.

I must say, it was a genius move by the perpetrators and obviously pre-planned.

Don’t hero worship the proponents of hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and the like, because they’re not your friends. They’re helping the perpetrators.

By reinforcing the notion of “early treatment” of a non-existent disease, they’ll have helped reinforce the propaganda that there was a pandemic and that there might be other pandemics.

There won’t be. Pandemics are not real.

They’re yet another hobgoblin, designed to frighten you into giving up more of your dwindling freedoms and ultimately all of your medical autonomy, because we know how this ends: everyone facing a needle containing toxic substances masquerading as “vaccines”.

They’re not vaccines. There was nothing to vaccinate you against.

There won’t be anything to vaccinate you, to protect you, against.

Yet my expertise in “structure based drug design” rightly alerted me early to the dark realisation that these gene-based injections were designed intentionally to injure, kill, and reduce fertility in survivors.

Best wishes,

Mike

Are you AWAKE yet? Our battle is SPIRITUAL

“The FACT is: there is no SARS-COV-2 virus, no pandemic, and the mRNA “ vaccines” aka Biopwepons were designed in ADVANCE to kill, maim, and sterilize “the herd” as a part of the Satanic mass sacrifices to the “gods of old” the ruling elites happen to worship.”

