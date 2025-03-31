One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Doctors who gave the covid-19 vaccine will be bankrupt within five years. The essay below is taken from my new book `The End of Medicine’.



Back in 2020, I warned that doctors who prescribed the then new and experimental covid-19 vaccine would likely be sued (and also imprisoned) if it turned out, as I expected, that the vaccine caused harm to those who were injected. I warned that doctors’ insurers would not be able to cope and that thousands of doctors would go bankrupt.



It seems that my warning was accurate.



According to a ruling by the European Court of Justice in early 2025, all health care professionals who urged individuals to be vaccinated, or who carried out vaccinations, are both civilly and criminally liable.



It was ruled that doctors could have chosen whether or not to administer the vaccines, and could have advised against them, so they can be considered liable for their actions.



(This ruling could result in those doctors who were subject to disciplinary proceedings because they opposed vaccinations, or because they criticised the vaccines, being exonerated.)



The ECJ ruled that since doctors were not obliged to prescribe or administer the vaccines they must take responsibility for their actions.



The Court confirmed that doctors have the right to choose the safest and most appropriate treatment for their patients and doctors have a responsibility to assess in individual cases whether or not to administer the covid-19 vaccine. It seems that any national rules which conflicted with this principle were illegitimate.

It is difficult to estimate what damages might have to be paid out if patients claim that their health was severely and permanently damaged by the vaccines. It seems likely, however, that the sum per patient could run into millions of pounds/dollars/euros. I doubt if doctors’ insurance companies would have enough money to satisfy millions of claims (with each patient demanding millions of pounds) and so the vast majority of doctors in the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, the EU, etc., etc., would go bankrupt.

In the UK, doctors who go bankrupt because of professional misconduct may lose their licences to practice and this is probably true in other countries. The end result could well be that human doctors would have to be replaced by robots and computers. (It is important to remember that the conspirators’ style is to create a problem and then offer a solution. In this instance the problem will be an absence of doctors and the solution will be their replacement with cheaper, more efficient robots and Apps on smart phones and computers.)



And if GPs are sued, it seems likely that bodies which suppressed the truth about covid might also be sued.

The BBC boasted that it did not interview anyone who criticised vaccines and vaccination. And YouTube removed all my videos and closed my channel because I told the truth about the vaccine. Social media outlets banned me for the same reason. And so the BBC, YouTube, etc., etc., might all be sued for hiding the truth and suppressing vital information. Similarly, medical licensing bodies (such as the General Medical Council in the UK) might be sued and go bankrupt.



