Harry Fisher, a seasoned paramedic, shared a deeply unsettling post on X , revealing his front-line observations of a massive surge in health emergencies that he believes are linked to the mRNA “vaccine” rollout.

In his post, Fisher describes “massive horror” he's witnessing every shift: young adults suffering from sudden heart failure, previously healthy individuals experiencing severe liver damage, and children, adults, and the elderly suffering from seizures, many of whom had no prior medical history of these issues.

Fisher emphasizes that the timeline of these health crises coincides with the introduction of the mRNA “vaccines”.

By Harry Fisher

WHAT I'M SEEING AS A PARAMEDIC

Either young adults with SUDDEN HEART FAILURE

Previously healthy people with LIVER DAMAGE.

Young children, adults and elderly having SEIZURES with no prior history.

Along with many other terrible things.

THE TIMELINE MATTERS! This massive horror spike started after the mRNA rollout.

WHAT THEY WON'T TELL YOU is that the lipid nanoparticles in these shots were originally designed to TARGET THE LIVER (that's literally in LNP scientific literature from 2018)

The spike protein doesn't "stay in the arm" it travels throughout the body, causing inflammation and micro-clots.

Autopsies are finding spike protein in brain tissue MONTHS after injection. VAERS reports of heart damage are 50X HIGHER than with any previous vaccine.

I've been a paramedic for many, many years. This is NOT normal.

This isn't about politics. It's about what I'm seeing with my own eyes every single day I’m on the job.

The people we're picking up didn't have these conditions before. Lots of them are finally realizing the shots caused their illnesses.

Ask yourself Why are so many "coincidences" happening at once?

Why are healthy athletes collapsing?

Why are funeral homes overwhelmed?

Why are hospitals busier than they were during COVID?

No dancing nurses right now is there?

Why the excess mortality in working age adults?

Connect the dots. Trust your eyes.

God bless

