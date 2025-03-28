One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"It's only the U.S. that has the PREP Act...but presumably the DOD, on behalf of Pfizer... forced other governments to indemnify Pfizer completely...If the citizens of the country sue the government and win, the government...puts up state assets as collateral."

Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman, a 2023 Brownstone Fellow and retired science writer, describe during a recent Flashlights podcast how the U.S. Department of Defense, using Pfizer as a cover of sorts, forced other countries to sign "extremely predatory" mRNA contracts that have essentially worked like the PREP Act outside of the U.S.

In other words, the DOD forced sovereign governments to sign contracts—ostensibly with Pfizer and other COVID-injection manufacturers—which say that Pfizer, as well as the other manufacturers, cannot be sued by said governments' citizens.

The contracts go so far as to force the sovereign governments to put up their own state assets as collateral so that if the manufacturers are sued over injury/death claims, the respective governments have to pay out using their own assets.

"It's only the U.S. that has PREP Act, but in other countries, they achieved the same effect by signing mRNA contracts, which were extremely predatory," Latypova says. "And they forced the governments to indemnify Pfizer, Moderna, and all the other manufacturers completely.... Ostensibly, it was Pfizer who who forced them, but I think it was the DOD who forced them on behalf of Pfizer."

The pharma insider adds, "ostensibly, all these governments signed contracts with Pfizer, which is, I mean, it's ridiculous. So you have a government, that has sovereign power, and it signs a contract, ostensibly, with a pharmaceutical company that has these clauses, these extreme predatory clauses that not even like a first-year law school student would sign up to. But yet we have all these prestigious government attorneys agreeing to these clauses."

"If the citizens of the country sue the government and win," Latypova notes, "the government indemnifies Pfizer and they put up state assets as collateral."

Lerman adds: "I would extend [the powers behind the predatory contracts] beyond DOD. So if NATO-aligned governments are using sort of biodefense treaties, and agreements and memoranda of understanding and stuff like that, those treaties say that there's a mutual agreement to do certain things....And my guess would be that if there's the NATO alliance and there are agreements regarding biodefense, those agreements say that when there's a countermeasure, everybody agrees that we're gonna do this. Otherwise, the governments would never sign it. They would never sign it with a private entity.

They would never sign a predatory contract. They would only sign a predatory contract like that if it were actually a military operation, which is what it was."

Source: Sense Receptor

Full Video

Share

Related articles: