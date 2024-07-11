One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michael Yeadon July 10, 2024

Katherine Watt mercilessly details the sequence of legal instruments that have enabled what we here recognised, that the entire pandemic-oppressive-totalitarian complex is based on lies.

It’s designed to mislead, manipulate, and scare you into complying with absurd & sometimes injurious rules, to accept “countermeasures” as if they are well-regulated medical products.

Unfortunately, many in the so-called “freedom community” are apt to focus on supranational issues (like the WHO pandemic treaty or their International Health Regulations) and celebrate apparent derailing of same.

While we clearly don’t want these instruments because they’re harmful and unnecessary, few people will accept that even without these new laws, our governments nailed us anyway.

Regardless of the outcome of new international treaties, we must know how our own governments have destroyed the civilization we’re all part of and find ways to deprive them of their power.

It’s time to call out their criminal behaviour and tell them to do one.

In order to do that, I believe you really need to know what’s been done to us.

This by Katherine Watt is peerless in that regard.

You’ll know I no longer accept that you can “catch” illnesses from each other. That aside, I agree with the way Katherine describes the deceptions.

Many people struggle with the idea that the world’s premier drug regulator, the US FDA, doesn’t regulate “vaccines”. Nobody does.

So granting Emergency Use Authorizations of the injections is pure theatre. There are literally no criteria that these products need to meet.

It’s not only FDA doing this. Just look at the image. All regulators operate “mutual recognition” systems, which means that, once one regulatory agency has performed the theatre of EUA, other national regulators adopt the EUA, without doing any oversight activities.

These products get around the world without anyone checking anything.

Add to this that I know these products are harmful by design, it’s impossible to conclude other than the results from this fake pandemic and all it’s consequences, including very large numbers of deaths, are long planned and intentional.

People who do this aren’t going to stop doing it.

Best wishes,

Mike

