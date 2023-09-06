One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michael Yeadon September 4, 2023

My apologies for a long post instead of a link. This text was sent to me as an email. If it won’t fit, I’ll endeavour to find a link.

I think this is very important.

I’m often challenged with the “Polio was all but eliminated by vaccines. Surely you can’t argue with that track record?”

This post provides all the substrate you could want in order to expose the persistent lies and corruption. That’s a track record only an evil person would celebrate.

As an undergraduate, I knew that what we call polio was, in clinical appearance, the same as flaccid paralysis and recall being taught in mechanistic toxicology that poisoning with various metal vapours, inhaled in certain occupational industrial settings, often sadly resulted in exactly this severe neurological disorder. I don’t think it occurred to any of us in the early 1980s just how much these seemingly different illnesses overlapped, indeed, were and are the same.

Polio joins HIV and in my view, SARS-CoV-2, in the category marked “Fraudulent disease attribution”. Same kind of people, same motivations, still hard at their evil deeds.

Best wishes,

Mike

Polio wasn’t eradicated, it was renamed. Vaccines never helped.

1824: Metal workers had suffered for centuries from a paralysis similar to polio caused by the lead and arsenic in the metals they were working with. English scientist John Cooke observed: 'The fumes from these metals, or the receptance of them in solution into the stomach, often causes paralysis.'

1890: Lead arsenate pesticide started to be sprayed in the US up to 12 times every summer to kill codling moth on apple crops.

1892: Polio outbreaks began to occur in Vermont, an apple growing region. In his report, the Government Inspector Dr. Charles Caverly noted that parents reported that some children fell ill after eating fruit. He stated that 'infantile paralysis usually occurred in families with more than one child, and as no efforts were made at isolation it was very certain it was non-contagious' (with only one child in the family having been struck).

1907: Calcium arsenate comes into use primarily on cotton crops.

1908: In a Massachusetts town with three cotton mills and apple orchards, 69 children suddenly fell ill with infantile paralysis.

1909: The UK bans apple imports from the States because of heavy lead arsenate residues.

1921: Franklin D. Roosevelt develops polio after swimming in Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick. The toxicity of water may have been due to pollution run-off.

1943: DDT is introduced, a neurotoxic pesticide. Over the next several years it comes into widespread use in American households. For example, wall paper impregnated with DDT was placed in children's bedrooms.

1943: A polio epidemic in the UK town of Broadstairs, Kent is linked to a local dairy where cows were washed down with DDT.

1944: Albert Sabin reports that a major cause of sickness and death of American troops based in the Philippines was poliomyelitis. US military camps there were sprayed daily with DDT to kill mosquitoes. Neighboring Philippine settlements were not affected.

1944: NIH reports that DDT damages the same anterior horn cells that are damaged in infantile paralysis.

1946: Gebhardt shows polio seasonality correlates with fruit harvest.

1949: Endocrinologist Dr Morton Biskind, a practitioner and medical researcher, found that DDT causes 'lesions in the spinal cord similar to human polio.'

1950: US Public Health Industrial Hygiene Medical Director, J.G. Townsend, notes the similarity between parathion poisoning and polio and believes that some polio might be caused by eating fruits or vegetables with parathion residues.

1951: Dr. Biskind treats his polio patients as poisoning victims, removing toxins from food and environment, especially DDT-contaminated milk and butter. Dr. Biskind writes: 'Although young animals are more susceptible to the effects of DDT than adults, so far as the available literature is concerned, it does not appear that the effects of such concentrations on infants and children have even been considered.'

You cannot create a vaccine for a toxicity problem. You cleanse your body and live a healthier lifestyle. Why is it still on the CDC schedule? Makes a lot of sense (eye-roll)

Big pharmaceutical and all their buddy companies and funders and fundees whatever, they don’t have our best interests at heart. Bill Gates, WHO, CDC, and Anyone who thinks there should be a mandatory worldwide vaccine is full of shit and they are doing it for the money and agenda in play.

P.S. Being a scientist, I wanted to test this narrative. The striking clinical claims in the postwar era would surely have been submitted to a medical journal. The people I call collectively “the perpetrators” did not yet have control of such journals.

Here’s the citation for that surprising clinical success in treating “polio” in children with high dose Vitamin C.

The scary thing is this. Someone has deleted the field normally occupied by the abstract, the short summary of the work. Generally, a good abstract sets the scene, describes what was done, the most important findings, and what the implications are.

In the absence of fraud (unfortunately now sufficiently commonplace that you cannot reliably conduct a high level literature search, careful reading of well-crafted abstracts) the abstract is the “elevator pitch” of the work.

I’m pretty confident that this has been removed in the recent past. It’s deletion may make it all but impossible to obtain the paper. I’m half tempted to pay the $30 or whatever it costs to obtain a full text copy.

UNLESS: Do we have as readership anyone who knows how to get a copy for free? University faculty might have free literature access.

Machine, who might get lucky and find a cached version which still contains the abstract?

*KLENNER FR. Virus pneumonia and its treatment with vitamin C. South Med Surg. 1948 Feb;110(2):36-8. PMID: 18900646.*

Thank you,

Mike

