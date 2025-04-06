One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The honeymoon is over and MAGA/MAHA is waking up and as reality begins to set in, people are beginning to wonder just who we put our hopes in.

Dr. Mary Tyler Bowden who sacrificed her career for medical freedom is speaking up that the new administration so far is continuing some of the disastrous health policies that MAHA voted against.

In so doing, 9 million children now, 12% of all children in the U.S. have taken the latest version of the Covid "vaccine".

Why is this continuing with no evidence of safety and plenty showing that there is proven danger?

Is nothing being done by the MAHA administration we voted for?

RFK Jr. has long asked for studies to show that the Covid "vaccine" is safe. He immediately paused the $200 million Biden era contract to develop a new Covid "vaccine" due to safety concerns.

The big issue remaining though is the removal from the market of a product whose data has long proven that it is beyond the limits of what has always been considered to dangerous.

Reasonable people understand that things like this have to be bulletproof from a legal perspective as well as for optics.

During the confirmation hearings, RFK Jr. assured he would not alter the children's vaccine childhood schedules as well as provide advanced notice to congress for any changes made to vaccine safety guidelines.

We have to remember that the Covid "vaccine" is viewed the same way as those in the medical freedom movement view Ivermectin so removing it requires surgical precision.

This is the reason why RFK Jr. immediately announced that there would be testing on the safety of the Covid "vaccine" and he and Trump are at least initially focusing on medical freedom and informed consent.

Nobody worshipped the swine flu vaccine when it was removed in 9 states after only 3 deaths so the challenges do not compare when it comes to removing it on a federal level.

It has become too easy for us to project deep state motives on those we frankly have assumed to be for the same normal expectations most of us have.

This is due to the frequent deception and back stabbing from fakes that we see most frequently in politics as well as the growth of online platforms where anyone can anonymously voice there own opinions whether real or deceptively out of political manipulation.

Many of us who knew we had no other options offering even a chance at getting out of this are not assuming the worst about these individuals who have also proven to be uncharacteristic representatives who have sacrificed and acted on a lot already in what they have promised.

The amount of a high priority objectives coming to them from all directions has to be unlike any of us have ever faced. Raising our voices, however, could raise the priority level in what we know to be a real existential threat for future generations as unprecedented red flags continue to arise among the "vacccinated" from all directions.

With 38,000 deaths that managed to make it into VAERS and survive being removed by the CDC, millions of children now rely on grown ups to do the right thing.

