INTENTIONAL EVIL: Pfizer Had 158,000+ Complaints Within Two Months of the Covid 'Vaccine' Release Including Spontaneous Abortions - Whistleblower
"...this was intentionally released and the knew all along that it was going to cause massive heart attacks, and strokes, and deaths, and infertility, and miscarriages."
A Pfizer whistleblower who works inside the company has released these documents showing that they had received over 158,000 reports of adverse reactions from December 1, 2020 through February 28th, 2021.
“Serious adverse reactions, spontaneous abortions.
It is absolutely evil what these people have done.
The FDA was well aware and that’s is why they wanted these documents hidden for 75 years.
Because it just proves that this was intentionally released and the knew all along that it was going to cause massive heart attacks, and strokes, and deaths, and infertility, and miscarriages.
The fact that this thing they call a vaccine is still on the market blows my mind…
…This is Evil Intentional and whoever is involved must be held accountable.”
Source: RogerHodkinson
Let me know when the democide arrests start... when any arrests start
That's likely the low ball number. Even if 10 million people would have been murdered on day one of mRNA poisons becoming available, it would have still been full steam ahead. These poisons will always be deemed safe and effective till the last human is murdered.
Big pharma is a murder machine that has no brakes and continues to gain momentum. Look at the mRNA injections that are still murdering people 3-4 years after injections. There are now dozens of similar mRNA poisons being developed and they will have NO trials because the technology is already concluded to be safe and effective.