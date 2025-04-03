One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A Pfizer whistleblower who works inside the company has released these documents showing that they had received over 158,000 reports of adverse reactions from December 1, 2020 through February 28th, 2021.

“Serious adverse reactions, spontaneous abortions.

It is absolutely evil what these people have done.

The FDA was well aware and that’s is why they wanted these documents hidden for 75 years.

Because it just proves that this was intentionally released and the knew all along that it was going to cause massive heart attacks, and strokes, and deaths, and infertility, and miscarriages.

The fact that this thing they call a vaccine is still on the market blows my mind…

…This is Evil Intentional and whoever is involved must be held accountable.”

Source: RogerHodkinson

Share

Related articles: