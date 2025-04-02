One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Laura Kasner

A POST BY TOM HAVILAND

Laura Kasner, embalmer Richard Hirschman and I have been in contact for the last year with a scientific team led by retired organic chemist Mr. Greg Harrison. Greg’s team, which is spread over several continents and includes scientists at several unnamed universities, have been analyzing samples of the “white fibrous clots” provided by Hirschman, trying to determine their exact composition and the mechanism by which these strange clots are forming. (Hint: The Covid mRNA vaccines are heavily involved.)

Greg’s team has put the white fibrous clots through multiple tests. The first test was an Inductively Coupled Plasma – Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) that identified the “elemental” composition of the clots (i.e., identifies all elements from the periodic table that are present). This test was first conducted by Mike Adams in 2022 on a sample provided by Hirschman. Greg’s team conducted the ICP-MS test again at two separate labs and confirmed that Mike Adams initial analysis was correct.

Interestingly, all three ICP-MS analyses showed that the white fibrous clots contain very low amounts of magnesium, potassium, and iron, which are all found in much higher amounts in normal blood. For example, iron, which gives blood its red color and is found at a concentration level of around 450 parts per million (ppm) in normal blood, was only 20ppm in the white fibrous clots. So the team quickly deduced that the white fibrous clots are NOT just normal blood coagulating.

Conversely, all three ICP-MS analyses showed that the white fibrous clots contain very high amounts of phosphorus, sulfur, and in some cases, tin. For example, the concentration of phosphorus in normal blood is between 100 – 1,000ppm. However, in the white fibrous clot samples, phosphorus was measured at 5,000ppm! As you will see, this high amount of phosphorus becomes very important in our story.

Lead scientist Greg Harrison wondered if this abnormally high amount of phosphorus in the white fibrous clots could be partly or largely responsible for why the clots were forming. Greg also noticed that both the Pfizer and Moderna Covid mRNA vaccines contain “phosphates” and “sulfates” (note that sulfur sits right next to phosphorus on the periodic table and has very similar bonding properties). In fact, Greg discovered that each vial of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine contains approximately one quintillion (i.e., one billion billion) phospholipid nanoparticles, which is more than enough to feed an abnormal reaction if one is happening inside the body!

Further research by Greg uncovered a phenomenon in the late 1970s into the 1980s called “White Clot Syndrome.” Scientists then discovered that some patients taking the anticoagulant Heparin quickly started to develop “white clots” in their vascular system. Heparin contains a fair amount of sulfur which was bonding in an unusual way with the body’s natural blood clotting protein, fibrinogen. The problem was solved by decreasing the strength of the Heparin administered. Today, if patients show any problems with Heparin, then they can be switched to other anticoagulants like Eliquis, Pradaxa, or Xarelto.

Greg surmised that if this phenomenon could happen from too much sulfur in the blood, it might also happen if too much phosphorous is in the blood. That led Greg to his current “phosphorylation theory” of both the phospholipid nanoparticle from the vaccine and the spike protein (from either the virus or the vaccine) bonding with the body’s natural fibrinogen to form an unnatural, twisted, misfolded polymer (i.e., the “white fibrous clot”) that becomes almost impossible for our body’s natural enzyme, plasmin, to break down.

Greg and the team got confirmation that something strange indeed was happening with the body’s natural fibrinogen when they got the results of their next test. A High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) analysis was performed on several white fibrous clot samples. This test identifies and measures the amount of various “compounds” in a sample. Not surprisingly, the HPLC analysis identified that about 56% of the white fibrous clot is comprised of the body’s natural fibrinogen. However, the ratio of fibrinogen subcomponents was drastically off!

When fibrinogen converts in our blood plasma from a liquid state into the white solid called “fibrin” as part of the normal clotting process, three fibrinogen subcomponents combine to form each strand of fibrin. These fibrinogen “alpha,” “beta,” and “gamma” chains intertwine in a one-to-one-to-one ratio to form a normal strand of fibrin. So in normal fibrin clots, you will find the fibrinogen alpha, beta, and gamma chain amounts to be roughly a 1:1:1 ratio.

However, the HPLC analysis revealed that 36% of the white fibrous clot is fibrinogen “beta” chain, 16% of the clot is fibrinogen “gamma” chain, and only 4% of the clot is fibrinogen “alpha” chain. This represents a bizarre 9:4:1 ratio as opposed to the normal 1:1:1 ratio. Therefore, the team deduced that some very unusual chemical reaction in the body is definitely altering the process by which liquid fibrinogen converts into normal solid fibrin. Another clue was that thrombin, which acts as a catalyst in the normal conversion of fibrinogen to fibrin, was NOT present in the white fibrous clots. Thus, something else was driving the reaction.

Not only was the conversion of fibrinogen to fibrin being altered, Greg suspected that the fibrinogen was being “misfolded” in the process due to its interaction with the spike protein and phospholipid nanoparticles. Greg decided to test for these misfolded proteins, also known as “amyloid proteins,” using several different tests. Congo Red staining was first performed on several white fibrous clot samples and returned a positive result for presence of amyloid.

To further confirm the presence of amyloid proteins in the white fibrous clots, Greg’s team also conducted Thioflavin-T testing on several clot samples, another staining technique where samples will light up in “green” under UV light when the presence of amyloid is detected. All of white fibrous clot samples lit up green. In fact, later on it was discovered that even without the staining, the white fibrous clot samples STILL lit up green under UV light, confirming a strong presence of amyloid!

The confirmation of amyloid proteins in the white fibrous clots was not a total surprise to Greg and the team. Using Thioflavin-T testing in 2021 and 2022, Dr. Resia Pretorius from South Africa wrote several peer-reviewed papers confirming the presence of amyloid proteins in “micro-clots” found in the blood of stroke patients and persons suffering from “long Covid.” Greg and the team surmised that the embalmer white fibrous clots might just be “macro-clots” formed by the aggregation of these “micro-clots.”

And now we come to maybe the most important and scariest test results of all. There is a subset of amyloid proteins called “prions.” Prion diseases are a group of fatal neurodegenerative disorders caused by the accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain. These proteins, known as prions (short for "proteinaceous infectious particles"), are resistant to conventional methods of sterilization and can cause widespread brain damage.

Greg asked Richard Hirschman to send multiple samples of the white fibrous clots to Dr. Kevin McCairn, a distinguished neuroscientist in Japan who has spent his career studying the effects of amyloid proteins on patients suffering from Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia. Greg asked Dr. McCairn to check the white fibrous clot samples for the presence of prions.

First, Dr. McCairn performed Raman spectroscopy which demonstrated clear signature peaks consistent with β-sheet-rich amyloid fibrils, particularly in the amide I and III regions (typically around ~1,660–1,670 cm⁻¹ and ~1,240–1,300 cm⁻¹, respectively). This confirmed the results of the prior Congo Red and Thioflavin-T tests performed on the clots.

Then, in March 2025, Dr. McCairn performed a Real-Time Quaking-Induced Conversion Test (i.e., “RT-QuIC Test”) on 3 different white fibrous clot samples to determine the presence of prion-like seeding activity. All 3 sample clots tested “positive” for prion-like seeding activity!

So what does all of this mean for the world?

In terms of the amyloid clots, the micro-clots that block arteries and small blood vessels can cause silent hypoxia or organ dysfunction in, for example, the brain, kidney, or heart without an obvious thrombosis being detected. In terms of the white fibrous clots/macro-clots, these can cause obvious strokes and heart attacks.

In terms of prion diseases, neurovascular or neurodegenerative disorders may arise, and do so more quickly than the decades that it usually takes for these disorders to manifest. For example, neurovascular disorders such as mild cognitive impairment (MCI), brain fog, tremors, and behavioral changes may arise in younger people. And more serious neurodegenerative disorders such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, Parkinson’ disease, and Alzheimer’s-like dementia can occur in younger people as well.

