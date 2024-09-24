One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

World Health Organization Whistleblower and International Public Health Scientist, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger Describes the Four Key Goals of the WHO’s Globalist Agenda

1. Put people into a "sick mode" using fear

2. Compel people to get "an injection" into their bodies

3. Gain "total control of the population by the agenda of technology, QR codes, and genome editing digitization."

4. Achieve transhumanism

“…The agenda now for me is much clearer than before. The private sector with Bill and Melinda Gates and GAVI had an agenda since the long time, it was already in UNISEF…it is to get an injection into the body of people…”

Share

Related articles: