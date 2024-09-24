Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger: The Four Key Goals of the WHO’s Globalist Agenda
World Health Organization Whistleblower and International Public Health Scientist, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger Describes the Four Key Goals of the WHO’s Globalist Agenda
1. Put people into a "sick mode" using fear
2. Compel people to get "an injection" into their bodies
3. Gain "total control of the population by the agenda of technology, QR codes, and genome editing digitization."
4. Achieve transhumanism
“…The agenda now for me is much clearer than before. The private sector with Bill and Melinda Gates and GAVI had an agenda since the long time, it was already in UNISEF…it is to get an injection into the body of people…”
I don't get sick.
I have not had any vaccines in over 50 years.
I don't do QR codes.
Transhummies will be like zombies and worthless.
Sorry teddy-pox, you lose again.
beware the pandemic treaty is far from dead in the water in fact its coming back much sooner than you think.....go to citizengo.org and scroll through till you find a petition..stop the who,s accelerated push to finalise the pandemic treaty....its a worldwide petition it can besigned and reshared widely worldwide from any country in the world that said keep it well away from you tube/twitter/gestapo book/ who you can be sure will censor/suppress it.....however there are many other outlets that can be used and a good place to start will be substack..it currently has over 257000 signatures