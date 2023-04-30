Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Blaise's avatar
Blaise
Apr 30, 2023

I have a paper that is now - literally - over 2,000 pages, 10k of footnotes, which I have spent thousands of hours on. I kindly let my rich little brother know, indicating the amount of research, and who has gotten the shot. Rather than say "Gee, what did you learn?" rather, he just wrote "Quit emailing me." OK, so I did. Last I checked his fully vaxed wife was on her second round of severe Covid. Another woman, after I told her about the aborted fetal material tested with (2) or used (2), including some material which came from Univ. of Pittsburgh Medical Center where I have consulted - and I have screen dumps from internal whistle blowers to prove my point - simply said "I know, but I got the shot cuz I just want to go to Cancun next month." Right. Sounds like a 3 year old in those experiments where if they wait 10 minutes, they will get a second marshmallow. Another person who is pro-life just looked at me stupidly; then when I talked about immune erosion, said "Well, I got the shot 4 months ago and I'm fine." Right. Exactly what heroin and meth users say: "I've been shooting up for a half year and look, I"m fine!" Yeah, give it another 6 months, Einstein. Another has a psychologist daughter, but who is consumed by fear, and was told she couldn't see her grand daughter unless she got the shot. Fact is, Dr. Martin Makary looked at the insurance records fo 48 freaking THOUSAND under 21 kids, and unless they had cancer of similar, a grand total of ZERO died of Covid. A study by Ludvigsson in Sweden found freaking ZERO deaths in the under 21 cohort, and Dr. Jay Bhattaharya, PhD and MD, Stanford Medical SChool - whom you might just think knows a thing or two - said in Imprimus, Oct. 2020 that under 21 kids have 2 - 3 time the risk of dying from regular seasonal flu than they due from Covid. https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Imprimis_October_10-20_6pgNM.pdf

Another guy in church, when he marched up to me and demanded to know if I got the shot, when I replied about my lengthy paper - which cites, eg., Bhattcharya at Stanford Medical School, Makary at Johns Hopkins, Martin Kuldorff at Harvard Medical School, Harvey Risch at Yale Medical School, Lancet, BMJ, the freaking CDC itself which said Jan. 19, 2022 that if you have had Covid, your immunity is equal or superior to that of the shot - read it yourself here https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7104e1.htm#contribAff ... etc etc etc etc. ... anyhow, you might think he would ask, as I sure would "Gee, what did you learn?"

Nope. Just turned on his heel and stomped off.

The cult of Covid is worse than Jonestown. I would feel more sympathy, but most of these people are morally and/or intellectually lazy, and they have now destroyed their immune systems.

I have done everything I can to help people, some of which is on my substack Att Viska. But basically, most people are comfortable and in normalcy bias. Which will end up killing or maiming them. And, to be honest, a lot of this is simple LAZINESS, morally and/or intellectually, and a giant sense of entitlement.

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J Debra Grube's avatar
J Debra Grube
Apr 30, 2023

Well. There is no doubt in my mind that we are at war. Horrible things are going to happen before it gets better. But I believe in the holy scriptures and this is not how it plays out. However, this maybe their very intent! And we must push back, this is EVENT 201 in real time, all planned. They even told us ahead of time. So resist, do not comply. Our GOD IS GREATER ABOVE ALL THINGS. The evil does not win this war. Please pray- cry out to GOD for the sake of your family, the children and our country. CRY OUT!! He loves us beyond measure, satan knows his days are numbered. He knows there is a GOD and he shudders. His end is near 🙏🏻

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