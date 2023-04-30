CV19 Bioweapon Vax is Not Genocide, It’s Extinction – Karen Kingston
The data shows millions have been disabled or murdered by the CV19 bioweapon/vax so far. Is it going to get worse? Kingston says, “Unfortunately, it is going to get worse. The worst is yet to come
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
By Greg Hunter April 29, 2023
Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst and former Pfizer employee who understands complicated medical and biological contracts. Kingston also understands what it takes to make or defend a legal case against Big Pharma.
She has years of experience on multiple levels. Kingston contends you do not need new laws to stop the CV19 mRNA technology. Everybody simply needs to understand the CV19 vax and the mRNA technology are proven bioweapons.
The data shows millions have been disabled or murdered by the CV19 bioweapon/vax so far. Is it going to get worse? Kingston says, “Unfortunately, it is going to get worse. The worst is yet to come. . . .
The FDA did have to prove that these were safe. Based on the information that they had in October and November of 2020, they should have never moved forward . . . with the trials. So, they broke the law. They knew it would cause all these disabilities and deaths. . . . I predicted a 25% myocarditis rate in July of 2021. I have heard experts say we may be looking at 100% . . . if they got two or three shots. So, it’s going to get bad.”
Big Pharma and government are allowing mRNA technology (the same deadly bioweapon in the CV19 injections) to be put into the entire food supply. Kingston contends this is to turn humans into trans-humans in something called “Directed Evolution.” Kingston explains, “Directed Evolution is forcing the evolution of humans to merge with DNA from reptiles, insects and artificial intelligence. It’s the bio-digital merger. This is what this is, and there are multi-trillion dollar industries around this. . . . There is a whole bio-data division in DARPA in the U.S. military. It is about merging the bio-digital with humans.”
Many have been calling the CV19 bioweapon/vax that features technology poison such as graphene as a genocide. Kingston contends it is far more than that. Kingston says, “This is not for the benefit of humanity. This is going to lead to our extinction. I just do not know why people do not understand that.”
Kingston demonstrates the electromagnetic properties of mRNA on a beef steak. The quarter she uses sticks to a part of the meat where the mRNA had assembled because the mRNA creates a magnetic field. (All patents Kingston has reviewed prove, without a doubt, mRNA is an electromagnetic device.)
Kingston says there is no need to pass new laws to stop evil Big Pharma, government and food producers from putting this in our food. mRNA is a bioweapon, and it is illegal to put this in anyone’s food. Kingston says, “It’s not that you want informed consent about mRNA technology in your food, every state has laws on the books where weapons of biowarfare cannot contaminate the food supply. I think what is most important is that we seize these mRNA injections.
Once we seize the shots and we get legal custody of that to show American citizens and global citizens what the technology is in the shots, then we can start shutting it down around the globe. Not just in the ‘vaccine’ market, but show this is what is being put into our food supply and why all of this needs to stop.”
Kingston contends the FDA and CDC knew early on mRNA CV19 bioweapon injections were going to cause a long list of serious debilitating and deadly diseases. They continue to push the mRNA bioweapon on every aspect of our lives with no end in sight.
Kingston predicts by 2030, there will be 200 million disabled or murdered Americans by mRNA and CV19 bioweapon/vax injections.”
There is much more in the 1-hour and 4-minute interview.
Related articles:
Transhumanism, Nanotechnology, and Cybernetics
BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Exposes US DOD Plan To Exterminate Population
SATANIC Mass Sacrifice: DESPITE Known Harms CDC Adds COVID-19 Vaccine to Routine Immunization Schedule for Children and Adolescents. Are you AWAKE yet? Our battle is SPIRITUAL
SHOCKING - Here is What Really is in the Vaccines
SECRET HISTORY: Military Spraying the Flu, RULE 23 and BIO WARFARE on Citizens
The Number of People Dying With Strange Fibrous Clots is Increasing - Embalmer
Coming Soon to a Hospital Near You: Curing Anxiety by Injecting Your Brain With Graphene Oxide
Satanic Pfizer: The Occult Symbolism Found On The Pfizer Mural. They Are Mocking Us
The Inventor of the Polio Vaccine Wanted To Depopulate the World
How the Medical Establishment Is Working With the Cabal To Facilitate Global Genocide
I have a paper that is now - literally - over 2,000 pages, 10k of footnotes, which I have spent thousands of hours on. I kindly let my rich little brother know, indicating the amount of research, and who has gotten the shot. Rather than say "Gee, what did you learn?" rather, he just wrote "Quit emailing me." OK, so I did. Last I checked his fully vaxed wife was on her second round of severe Covid. Another woman, after I told her about the aborted fetal material tested with (2) or used (2), including some material which came from Univ. of Pittsburgh Medical Center where I have consulted - and I have screen dumps from internal whistle blowers to prove my point - simply said "I know, but I got the shot cuz I just want to go to Cancun next month." Right. Sounds like a 3 year old in those experiments where if they wait 10 minutes, they will get a second marshmallow. Another person who is pro-life just looked at me stupidly; then when I talked about immune erosion, said "Well, I got the shot 4 months ago and I'm fine." Right. Exactly what heroin and meth users say: "I've been shooting up for a half year and look, I"m fine!" Yeah, give it another 6 months, Einstein. Another has a psychologist daughter, but who is consumed by fear, and was told she couldn't see her grand daughter unless she got the shot. Fact is, Dr. Martin Makary looked at the insurance records fo 48 freaking THOUSAND under 21 kids, and unless they had cancer of similar, a grand total of ZERO died of Covid. A study by Ludvigsson in Sweden found freaking ZERO deaths in the under 21 cohort, and Dr. Jay Bhattaharya, PhD and MD, Stanford Medical SChool - whom you might just think knows a thing or two - said in Imprimus, Oct. 2020 that under 21 kids have 2 - 3 time the risk of dying from regular seasonal flu than they due from Covid. https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Imprimis_October_10-20_6pgNM.pdf
Another guy in church, when he marched up to me and demanded to know if I got the shot, when I replied about my lengthy paper - which cites, eg., Bhattcharya at Stanford Medical School, Makary at Johns Hopkins, Martin Kuldorff at Harvard Medical School, Harvey Risch at Yale Medical School, Lancet, BMJ, the freaking CDC itself which said Jan. 19, 2022 that if you have had Covid, your immunity is equal or superior to that of the shot - read it yourself here https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7104e1.htm#contribAff ... etc etc etc etc. ... anyhow, you might think he would ask, as I sure would "Gee, what did you learn?"
Nope. Just turned on his heel and stomped off.
The cult of Covid is worse than Jonestown. I would feel more sympathy, but most of these people are morally and/or intellectually lazy, and they have now destroyed their immune systems.
I have done everything I can to help people, some of which is on my substack Att Viska. But basically, most people are comfortable and in normalcy bias. Which will end up killing or maiming them. And, to be honest, a lot of this is simple LAZINESS, morally and/or intellectually, and a giant sense of entitlement.
Well. There is no doubt in my mind that we are at war. Horrible things are going to happen before it gets better. But I believe in the holy scriptures and this is not how it plays out. However, this maybe their very intent! And we must push back, this is EVENT 201 in real time, all planned. They even told us ahead of time. So resist, do not comply. Our GOD IS GREATER ABOVE ALL THINGS. The evil does not win this war. Please pray- cry out to GOD for the sake of your family, the children and our country. CRY OUT!! He loves us beyond measure, satan knows his days are numbered. He knows there is a GOD and he shudders. His end is near 🙏🏻