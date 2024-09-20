One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The FDA has authorized the use of FluMist, a nasal spray influenza (flu) vaccine, for self- or caregiver-administration at home. This approval makes FluMist the only flu vaccine in the United States that can be administered at home, without the need for a healthcare professional.

Key Details:

Approved for use in individuals 2 through 49 years of age

Designed to protect against four flu viruses: an influenza A(H1N1) virus, an influenza A(H3N2) virus, and two influenza B viruses

Quadrivalent, meaning it covers four strains of the flu virus

Administered via nasal spray, not injection

This approval provides an alternative to traditional flu vaccines, offering greater convenience and accessibility for those who may be needle-phobic or have difficulty accessing healthcare services.

“Safe and Effective”:

Package Insert - FluMist, Page 8

“Because these events are reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not always possible to reliably estimate their frequency or establish a causal relationship to vaccine exposure.

Cardiac disorders: Pericarditis Congenital, familial, and genetic disorders: Exacerbation of symptoms of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy (Leigh syndrome)

Gastrointestinal disorders: Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea Immune system disorders: Hypersensitivity reactions (including anaphylactic reaction, facial edema, and urticaria)

Nervous system disorders: Guillain-Barré syndrome, Bell’s Palsy, meningitis, eosinophilic meningitis, vaccine-associated encephalitis, syncope Respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal disorders:

Epistaxis Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders: Rash

Page 14

‘FluMist has not been evaluated for its carcinogenic or mutagenic potential.“

The truth is hidden in plain sight on the FDA website

