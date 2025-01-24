One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

January 14, 2025

FDA emails reveal critical failures in government monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine injuries, exposing inconsistent safety signals for different vaccines.

Despite consistent safety alerts for the Janssen vaccine, the FDA and CDC continued to promote it until its emergency use authorization was withdrawn.

The FDA’s monitoring of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was inadequate, with over 1.4 million adverse event reports, yet no significant safety signals detected.

CDC’s Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) analysis revealed potential safety signals for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that the FDA’s mining failed to detect, raising questions about the agencies' commitment to public health.

The release of these emails highlights the need for transparency, accountability and independent oversight in vaccine safety monitoring, with calls for further investigation into undisclosed records.

In a stunning revelation, newly released emails from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have exposed critical failures in the government’s monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine injuries. These documents, obtained by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, reveal that the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) consistently overlooked alarming safety signals in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). For those who have long questioned the narrative of “safe and effective” vaccines, this is a watershed moment.

The emails, posted on the FDA’s website under the heading “Empirical Bayesian Data Mining Records,” cover the first 18 months of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, from January 2021 to July 2022. They show that while the FDA flagged consistent safety alerts for the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, it shockingly failed to detect significant risks associated with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines — including widely recognized adverse events like myocarditis, pericarditis and anaphylaxis.

This revelation raises serious questions about the integrity of the government’s vaccine safety monitoring system and its commitment to transparency.

Janssen vaccine: A red flag ignored

The emails reveal that the FDA’s data mining consistently flagged serious adverse events linked to the Janssen vaccine, including deep vein thrombosis and even death. For example, an alert for “death” was noted on March 8, 2022, and appeared in every subsequent email. Despite these alarming signals, the CDC and FDA lifted a temporary pause on the Janssen vaccine in April 2021, claiming they had “confidence that this vaccine is safe.”

The data tells a different story. Between January 2021 and July 2022, VAERS received approximately 91,000 adverse event reports for the Janssen vaccine, including thousands of serious cases. Yet, the agencies continued to promote the vaccine until its emergency use authorization (EUA) was withdrawn in May 2023.

Pfizer and Moderna: A blind spot in safety monitoring

While the FDA flagged risks associated with the Janssen vaccine, its monitoring of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was shockingly inadequate. Despite VAERS receiving over 1.4 million adverse event reports for these vaccines—including 15,353 myocarditis cases, 10,166 pericarditis cases and 8,333 anaphylaxis cases — the FDA’s data mining detected almost no safety signals.

For example, as of June 30, 2022, VAERS had recorded 11,487 myocarditis cases for Pfizer and 3,607 for Moderna. Yet, the FDA’s weekly analysis failed to flag these events as safety concerns. This glaring oversight raises serious questions about the agency’s commitment to protecting public health.

CDC’s PRR analysis: A smoking gun

The CDC’s own Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) analysis, conducted briefly in 2022, revealed hundreds of potential safety signals for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that the FDA’s Empirical Bayesian (EB) mining failed to detect. For instance, the May 6, 2022 PRR analysis flagged 777 symptoms, including death, cardiac arrest and stroke. For children aged 5-11, the analysis identified 56 symptoms, 20 of which were serious, including myocarditis and pericarditis.

Despite these findings, the CDC chose to rely solely on the FDA’s EB mining, dismissing the PRR results as “prone to false signals.” Brian J. Hooker, Ph.D., CHD’s chief scientific officer, called this decision “unconscionable,” stating, “A pharmacovigilance system that detects a mere three clinical outcomes while failing to detect the most serious adverse events certainly does not qualify as a ‘gold standard.’”

A call for transparency and accountability

The release of these emails is a significant step toward uncovering the truth about COVID-19 vaccine safety. However, many key records remain undisclosed, including the FDA’s manual reviews of adverse events of special interest (AESIs) and follow-up investigations into detected safety signals.

The FDA and CDC have repeatedly delayed producing these records, citing resource constraints and court-ordered stays. This lack of transparency undermines public trust and raises concerns about what else the agencies may be hiding.

As natural health and health freedom advocates, we must continue to demand accountability. The truth about COVID-19 vaccine injuries is finally coming to light, and it’s clear that the government’s safety monitoring system failed the American people.

What’s next?

This revelation underscores the importance of independent oversight and the need for a robust, transparent vaccine safety monitoring system. It also highlights the critical role of organizations like Children’s Health Defense in holding government agencies accountable.

For those who have been skeptical of the mainstream narrative, this is a moment of validation. The truth is out there, and it’s up to us to ensure it’s heard.

Stay informed. Stay vigilant. And most importantly, never stop fighting for health freedom.

From 2022: The document reveals that within just 90 days after the EUA release of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, the company was already aware of voluntary adverse reaction reports that revealed 1,223 deaths and over 42,000 adverse reports describing a total of 158,893 adverse reactions. The reports originated from numerous countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal, Spain, and other nations.

