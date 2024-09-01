One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“The contents of COVID-19 injectables were examined under a stereomicroscope at up to 400X magnification…From such research, reasonable inferences can be drawn about observed injuries worldwide that have occurred since the injectables were pressed upon billions of individuals.

In addition to cellular toxicity, our findings reveal numerous — on the order of 3~4 x 106 per milliliter of the injectable — visible artificial self-assembling entities ranging from about 1 to 100 µm, or greater, of many different shapes.

There were animated worm-like entities, discs, chains, spirals, tubes, right-angle structures containing other artificial entities within them, and so forth.

All these are exceedingly beyond any expected and acceptable levels of contamination of the COVID-19 injectables, and incubation studies revealed the progressive self-assembly of many artifactual structures…Our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables.”

“…there's no doubt in the next 5 years we can… We just need to mess around, there are a lot of lipid nanoparticles and some are VERY SELF ASSEMBLING...”

