A brave Australian funeral director speaks out about the tragic rise in sudden deaths in young people, turbo cancers, and the loss of babies.

A considerable increase in miscarriages, deformities, and a pattern of no brain development with hospital workers also saying ‘I’ve never seen so many babies’

Colleagues have commented on a rise in baby funerals from one a month to four a week.

One embalmer revealed to her that he was seeing so many abnormal blood clots but didn’t know why!

She is convinced Coroners know but keep silent.

Sadly this will be no surprise to those who have read the Pfizer documents.

Full Interview

